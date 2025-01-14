Digital Neuro Biomarkers Market Research 2025-2030, Competitive Analysis of Altoida, Koneksa, Biogen, Roche, NeuraMetrix, Merck, Linus Health, Neurotrack Technologies, Huma, and NeuraLight

Dublin, Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Neuro Biomarkers Market Size, Share & Trend Analysis Report By Type, By Clinical Practice, By End Use, By Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2025 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global digital neuro biomarkers market size is anticipated to reach USD 2.82 billion in 2030 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 25.7% from 2025 to 2030

The market is witnessing significant growth owing to various factors such as increased prevalence of neurological disorders, rising geriatric population globally, advances in technology, demand for personalized medicine, and increased investment in the market by private and public players.

Furthermore, positive regulatory approvals and increasing reimbursement coverage for digital health technologies encourage the adoption of digital neuro biomarkers. Regulatory bodies are recognizing the potential of these technologies to improve patient outcomes, leading to supportive policies and reimbursement models.



The increasing prevalence of neurological disorders such as Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, and multiple sclerosis is significantly fueling the demand for digital neuro biomarkers. These complex conditions necessitate accurate, continuous monitoring and early detection to manage symptoms effectively and improve patient outcomes. Digital neuro biomarkers, through advanced technologies such as wearable sensors and mobile health applications, offer precise tracking of neurological functions and disease progression.

By providing real-time data and insights, these biomarkers enable early intervention and personalized treatment strategies, addressing the critical need for timely and targeted management of neurological conditions. For instance, in the U.S., close to 1 million individuals are impacted by multiple sclerosis (MS). Globally, it is estimated that over 2.8 million people are living with MS, according to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. While most MS diagnoses occur between the ages of 20 and 50, the condition can affect individuals at any age. In addition, MS is more commonly diagnosed in women compared to men.



There is a growing emphasis on early detection and prevention of neurological diseases. Digital neuro biomarkers offer the advantage of detecting disease markers at an earlier stage than traditional methods, allowing for timely intervention and management. Integration of AI and machine learning is also driving the market growth, for instance, in September 2022, Nutromics secured USD 14 million in funding from Dexcom Ventures to advance its 'lab-in-a-patch' platform. This innovative technology utilizes DNA sensors to monitor a range of targets, including disease biomarkers and challenging-to-dose medications.

Moreover, the integration of digital neuro biomarkers with broader digital health platforms, including electronic health records (EHRs) and telemedicine, enhances their utility and accessibility. This integration facilitates continuous monitoring and real-time data analysis, improving patient care and outcomes.



Key players are adopting various strategies to maintain a competitive edge such as mergers, acquisition, product launches, etc. Some of the key strategic initiatives by the major market players include:

In April 2024, Tris Pharma Inc. entered into a licensing agreement with Braingaze Ltd. and established Tris Digital Health. This new division will focus on the development and distribution of digital diagnostic and therapeutic products for attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and other neurological health conditions

In March 2024, Cumulus Neuroscience was awarded a grant of nearly USD 1.25 million from the Innovate UK SBRI (Small Business Research Initiative). This funding will support the development and validation of an AI diagnostic tool designed to enhance the accuracy of blood biomarkers. The new AI algorithms will integrate blood biomarkers with digital biomarkers-obtained through the Cumulus Neuroassessment Platform-and demographic information

In January 2024, Researchers from the Harvard John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences, Boston University Sargent College of Health & Rehabilitation Sciences, and the Wyss Institute at Harvard University developed a soft, wearable robot designed to assist individuals with Parkinson's disease in walking more smoothly. This innovative robotic garment, which is worn around the thighs and hips, provides a gentle push to the hips during each leg swing. This support helps the patient achieve a longer stride and reduces instances of freezing, improving mobility and overall walking ability

Digital Neuro Biomarkers Market Report Highlights

Based on type, the wearable segment dominated the market with the largest revenue share of 39.9% in 2024. The mobile-based application segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR over the forecast period.

Based on clinical practice, the diagnostic digital neuro biomarkers segment held the largest market share of over 30% in 2024. The monitoring segment is expected to witness at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period

Based on end use, the healthcare companies segment held the majority of share of 47.5% in 2024. The healthcare providers segment is expected to witness at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period

North America digital neuro biomarkers market dominated the market with a revenue share of 37.7% in 2024. The rising need for diagnosing neurological disorders has significantly increased the demand for neurological biomarkers

