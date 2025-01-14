Foundation for Financial Planning Welcomes New Leadership

Washington, D.C., Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foundation for Financial Planning (FFP), the nation's leading 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to expanding access to pro bono financial planning for people in crisis or need, today announced a new trustee and two new board leaders:

Natalie Wolfsen, CEO of Orion, has been elected to FFP’s Board of Trustees for the 2025-2027 term.

Tony Svach, CIMA, Head of Intermediary Sales, Allspring Global Investments, has been elected to Chair of the Board for the 2025 term. Svach has served on FFP’s board since 2017 and was most recently Chair of its Finance Committee and a member of its Executive Committee.

Yonhee Choi Gordon, CFP®, former Chief Operating Officer and Chief Marketing Officer of JMG Financial Group, has been elected to the role of Vice Chair, and will assume Chair in 2026. Gordon has served on FFP’s board since 2021 and is currently Chair of its Grants Committee and a member of its Executive Committee.

“FFP is fortunate to have leaders with such depth and diversity of experiences as we work to foster a pro bono movement across the financial planning profession,” said Jon Dauphiné, the Foundation’s CEO. “Natalie’s experience serving as CEO of two of the top companies serving the profession allows her to offer us critical insight as we grow our organization. Likewise, Tony and Yonhee’s rich backgrounds, wealth of knowledge, and passion for our mission make them the perfect Chair and Vice Chair in 2025, a milestone year for FFP during which we will celebrate 30 years of powering pro bono financial planning.”

Dauphiné also thanked Dr. Dave Yeske, CFP®, for his service as Chair in 2024. Yeske will remain on FFP’s board and Executive Committee as Immediate Past Chair.

Natalie Wolfsen joined Orion as CEO in October 2023 and is a member of the firm’s Board of Directors. She is the former CEO of AssetMark and has nearly 30 years of financial services industry experience. For over 25 years, Natalie has served independent advisors (RIA and broker-dealer affiliated) with more than a decade of working with independent and insurance broker-dealers. Prior to joining AssetMark in 2014, Natalie previously held digital and investment platform development, investment solution management, strategy and marketing roles at First Eagle Investment Management, Pershing, Charles Schwab and American Express. Natalie has an MBA from University of California, Los Angeles and a Bachelor of Arts degree from University of California, Berkeley. In 2024, Barron’s recognized Natalie as one of the 100 Most Influential Women in U.S. Finance, a testament to her visionary leadership and substantial impact on the financial service industry’s trajectory.

Tony Svach, CIMA, is the head of Intermediary Sales at Allspring Global Investments. In this role, he is responsible for leading the Intermediary Sales team, enhancing client engagement, streamlining the sales process, and fostering a culture that leverages both internal and external resources to gain a competitive edge in client interactions. Before joining Allspring, Svach served as a managing director at BlackRock, where he led RIA, bank, and enterprise distribution. Prior to that, he was a vice president at Goldman Sachs and also served in the United States Army as a member of the 12th Special Forces Group. He began his investment industry career in 1993. Svach earned a bachelor’s degree in liberal arts from Southern Illinois University, Carbondale.

Yonhee Choi Gordon, CFP®, recently retired from a long career at JMG Financial Group, where she served as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Marketing Officer, among other roles. At JMG, Gordon was responsible for employee development, day-to-day operations of the firm, and executing strategic planning for the firm’s initiatives. She also spearheaded JMG's involvement in community service. Prior to her role as COO, she served as a financial advisor to clients at JMG by providing tax and wealth management services. Gordon was a principal owner of the firm and a member of its Executive Committee and Board of Directors. She is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER® professional and was named as one of the 2018 Women to Watch by InvestmentNews. Gordon serves as a board member for The Chicago Network and Dominican University, and sits on the Executive Board and President’s Council for Almost Home Kids, affiliated with Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital. She also serves as an Advisor to the board for the Youth Symphony of DuPage. Her involvement as a speaker in the Korean-American community stems from her own experiences growing up with immigrant parents. She holds a BA in Communications from Dominican University.

About the Foundation for Financial Planning

Foundation for Financial Planning (FFP) is the nation’s leading charity dedicated to advancing pro bono financial planning for at-risk populations, including active military members and wounded veterans, people with cancer and other serious illness, seniors and family caregivers, low-income individuals and families, domestic violence survivors and many more. Over its 30 years, FFP has provided almost $10 million in grants to national and community-based pro bono programs; worked with partners to activate more than 29,000 financial planners to volunteer their time and talents; reached over 745,000 people in crisis or need; and acted as a leader and catalyst to foster a rich tradition of pro bono service across the financial planning profession. Visit FFPprobono.org to learn more.

