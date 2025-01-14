Centralis Health Delivers Connectivity Among Rural Hospitals in the Tallahassee Region

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centralis Health, a leading provider of secure health messaging and health information exchange services, has officially connected all rural hospitals in the Tallahassee, Fla., region, creating a single, contiguous health information network for northern Florida healthcare providers.

“There’s long been a gap between rural and urban providers and services, with many rural patients seeking routine care locally but specialized care in urban centers,” said Katie Bradley, Centralis Health’s chief operating officer. “We’ve successfully closed that gap, ensuring patients’ health records follow them as they receive care from different providers across the Tallahassee region.”

Centralis now connects seven hospitals in six cities in northern Florida, including:

Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare, Tallahassee

Capital Regional Medical Center, Tallahassee

George E. Weems Memorial Hospital, Apalachicola

Calhoun Liberty Hospital, Blountstown

Doctors’ Memorial Hospital, Perry

Madison County Memorial Hospital, Madison

Northwest Florida Community Hospital, Chipley



“Accurate and timely communication among healthcare facilities and providers is essential in providing safe care to patients,” said Lauren Faison-Clark, Doctors’ Memorial Hospital’s CEO. “Centralis provides us with the tools we need to ensure our healthcare providers receive vital information through an easy-to-use and secure platform.”

Centralis Health is a regional health information exchange (HIE) supporting small and rural providers and hospitals in the southeast. Its suite of solutions, including hConnect, hMessage, and Centralized Services, power electronic health record exchange and HIPAA-compliant communications for medical providers, and regional operations. Centralis Health facilitates national connectivity by participating in three national networks: eHealth Exchange, CommonWell, and Carequality. This participation ensures a pathway to the Trusted Exchange Framework and Common Agreement (TEFCA™).

“Healthcare is largely a local concern, but we know people seek care where and when they need it, even if that means traveling to another area for care,” said Bradley. “We are doing our part to make sure patients can get the most appropriate and effective care they need by supporting national healthcare data interoperability.”

