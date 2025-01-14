Celebrating Over 15 Years of Partnership: Nüline Distribution as Fatboy’s Official Canadian Distributor

MONTREAL, Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nüline Distribution is proud to announce its enduring partnership as the official Canadian distributor for the iconic Dutch brand Fatboy, a collaboration that has spanned over 15 years. This milestone reflects Nüline Distribution’s commitment to delivering exceptional design and quality to the Canadian market, while championing Fatboy’s unique approach to contemporary living.

A Legacy of Innovation and Design

Since its inception, Fatboy has become synonymous with bold, innovative, and playful designs that redefine the way we experience furniture, lighting, and lifestyle products. From the iconic Original bean bag to its cutting-edge outdoor solutions, Fatboy has captured the hearts of design enthusiasts worldwide.

For over 15 years, Nüline Distribution has been instrumental in introducing these beloved products to Canadian consumers, ensuring they experience the same joy, comfort, and creativity that Fatboy is renowned for. Through an extensive network of retailers and online platforms, Nüline Distribution has successfully brought Fatboy’s vision of relaxed, stylish living to homes across Canada.

An Enduring Commitment to Excellence

“Our partnership with Fatboy has been a cornerstone of our operations at Nüline Distribution,” said Michel Abitbol, President at Nüline Distribution. “For more than 15 years, we have proudly represented a brand that embodies innovation, quality, and fun. We look forward to many more years of collaboration and growth as we continue to bring Fatboy’s exceptional products to the Canadian market.”

What’s Next?

As Nüline Distribution celebrates this milestone, exciting plans are underway to expand Fatboy’s presence in Canada. From new product launches to new partnerships, Canadian customers can expect even more opportunities to experience the unparalleled design and functionality of Fatboy products.

About Nüline Distribution

Nüline Distribution is a leading Canadian distributor specializing in premium design brands, committed to delivering high-quality, innovative products to retailers and consumers. With a focus on excellence and customer satisfaction, Nüline Distribution has built a reputation as a trusted partner in the design industry.

About Fatboy

Fatboy is a globally recognized Dutch brand known for its unconventional and iconic designs that enhance modern living. From its legendary bean bags to versatile lighting and outdoor furniture, Fatboy creates products that bring comfort, style, and joy to everyday life.