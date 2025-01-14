Spiritual Wellness Apps Market Research Report 2025-2030: Rise in Meditation App Usage Linked to Enhanced Emotional Well-being as Yoga and Meditation Apps See Surge

Dublin, Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Spiritual Wellness Apps Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Platform, By Device By Subscription [Paid, Free], By Type, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2025 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global spiritual wellness apps market size was valued at USD 4.84 billion in 2030 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.6% from 2025 to 2030

Apps such as yoga training, meditation management, and spiritual wellness are beneficial in maintaining an individual's overall mental and emotional health, promoting a better lifestyle, and reducing stress. Growing awareness among people regarding the importance of meditation and yoga and its benefits boosts the demand for these apps.

For instance, in February 2024, Mindvalley, Inc., a personal growth platform, launched an immersive meditation and personal development app on Apple's spatial computing headset Vision Pro. Users can experience immersive meditations in natural environments such as deserts, forests, and mountains.

Technological advancements, the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) in apps, and the rise in the launch of meditation and mindfulness apps drive market growth. For instance, in March 2024, Gwyneth Paltrow, an American actress, businesswoman, and the founder of Goop, launched Moments Of Space, an AI-powered meditation app. This application leads users through a gentle meditation approach that can be easily integrated into a busy lifestyle.



The Mobile Economy 2023 report published by GSMA reported that smartphone adoption stood at around 76% in 2022 and is expected to increase to 92% by 2030. Thus, smartphone adoption is expected to drive market growth over the forecast period. Moreover, the growing adoption of 5G technology globally fuels market growth. For instance, according to the Mobile Economy 2023 report published by GSMA, by the end of 2030, the penetration of 5G is estimated to be 54% globally. Thus, such factors drive market growth.



Some of the key players in the market are Headspace Inc., Sattva, Insight Network Inc., Breethe, Simple Habit, Muse, Mindbliss Inc., Enso Meditation, Flowtime, and Calm. Players are adopting key strategic initiatives to expand their business footprint and grow their clientele. For instance, in March 2024, Headspace Inc., a digital mental health company, introduced Headspace XR. This mindfulness app employs mixed and virtual reality to aid users in strengthening their mind-body connection through breathwork and movement.



Spiritual Wellness Apps Market Report Highlights

Based on platform, the android segment dominated the spiritual wellness apps market in 2024 with a revenue share of 47.8%. owing to high adoption of android devices among customers.

Based on device, the smartphones segment dominated the spiritual wellness apps market in 2024 and accounted for the largest revenue share of 57.1%. owing to increasing smartphone penetration globally and the presence of strong internet connection.

Based on subscription, the paid (In App Purchase) segment dominated the spiritual wellness apps market in 2024. Additional features over free apps such as yoga, meditation, and spiritual videos drive this segment's growth.

Based on type, the meditation and mindfulness apps segment dominated the spiritual wellness apps market in 2024, owing to growing awareness regarding mental health and meditation practices and their benefits.

North America dominated the global market due to the presence of a large number of major market players, government initiatives and the launch of a diverse range of meditation and yoga training apps.

Spiritual Wellness Companies Featured

Headspace Inc.

Sattva

Insight Network Inc.

Breethe

Simple Habit

Muse

Mindbliss Inc.

Enso Meditation.

Flowtime

Calm

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Spiritual Wellness Apps Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent market outlook

3.1.2. Ancillary market outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market driver analysis

3.2.2. Market restraint analysis

3.3. Spiritual Wellness Apps: Market Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.3.2. PESTLE Analysis



Chapter 4. Spiritual Wellness Apps Market Segment Analysis, By Platform, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.1. Definition and Scope

4.2. Platform Market Share Analysis, 2023 & 2030

4.3. Segment Dashboard

4.4. Global spiritual wellness apps market, by Platform, 2018 to 2030

4.5. Android

4.6. iOS

4.7. Web Based



Chapter 5. Spiritual Wellness Apps Market Segment Analysis, By Device, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.1. Definition and Scope

5.2. Device Market Share Analysis, 2023 & 2030

5.3. Segment Dashboard

5.4. Global spiritual wellness apps market, by Device, 2018 to 2030

5.5. Smartphones

5.6. Tablets

5.7. Wearable Devices



Chapter 6. Spiritual Wellness Apps Market Segment Analysis, By Subscription, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.1. Definition and Scope

6.2. Subscription Market Share Analysis, 2023 & 2030

6.3. Segment Dashboard

6.5. Paid (In App Purchase)

6.6. Free



Chapter 7. Spiritual Wellness Apps Market Segment Analysis, By Type, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

7.1. Definition and Scope

7.2. Type Market Share Analysis, 2023 & 2030

7.3. Segment Dashboard

7.4. Global spiritual wellness apps market, by Type, 2018 to 2030

7.5. Meditation and Mindfulness Apps

7.6. Yoga and Movement-Based Spirituality Apps

7.7. Affirmation and Positivity Apps

7.8. Religious and Faith-Based Apps

7.9. Energy Healing and Chakra Apps



Chapter 8. Spiritual Wellness Apps Market Segment Analysis, By Region, 2018- 2030 (USD Million)

8.1. Regional Market Share Analysis, 2023 & 2030

8.2. Regional Market Dashboard

8.3. Regional Market Snapshot

8.4. Spiritual Wellness Apps Market Share by Region, 2023 & 2030



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

9.2. Company Categorization

9.3. Company Profiles

9.3.1. Company overview

9.3.2. Financial performance

9.3.3. Product benchmarking

9.3.4. Strategic initiatives



