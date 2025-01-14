IronPay Co-Founder Sarah Williams Named one of American Banker’s Most Influential Women in Payments, 2025

ATLANTA, Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IronPay co-founder Sarah Williams has been named one of 2025’s Most Influential Women in Payments by American Banker. Since 2013, the publication has recognized and celebrated the professional achievements and influence of top-performing women executives who have made a significant impact on their people, their businesses, and the payments industry. Williams is one of just 21 executives selected for the 2025 awards.

Williams leverages more than two decades of experience in corporate payments to help companies of all sizes in the business-to-business buyer/supplier ecosystem to transition from paper-based payments to digital solutions. Last year, IronPay’s biggest challenge was managing growth as the company’s revenues jumped more than 300% year-over-year.

Her love for mentoring women stems from her mother, who was the first female vice president in the 1980s at the bank she worked at in Memphis, Tennessee. "I grew up watching her mentor other women throughout her career," said Williams. "There are not many women in fintech. There are unique challenges that a woman faces working in both finance and technology. I hope I have followed in her footsteps."

The honorees will be the focal point of a Women in Payments leadership exchange on the first day of PAYMENTS FORUM, which takes place March 4–⁠6, 2025, at the Marriott Marquis in San Francisco, California. The dedicated sessions are open to all conference attendees and will feature panels covering a variety of topics, including paths to leadership, embedded finance, frictionless customer experience and more.

The Most Influential Women in Payments is a part of American Banker’s continued coverage of the progress in diversity, equity, and inclusion throughout financial institutions, and expands on the publication’s mission to support, empower, celebrate, and advance women in the banking industry.

"Knowledge leads to understanding and ultimately drives solutions and innovation,” Williams concluded. “Ask why we are doing what we are doing. What is the purpose of the work? How will it solve a problem?"

