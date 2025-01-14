E-commerce Fulfillment Services Market Trends Analysis Report 2025-2030: Rise of E-commerce Startups Fuels Demand as SMEs Turn to E-commerce Fulfillment Services to Overcome Distribution Challenges

Dublin, Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "E-commerce Fulfillment Services Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Service Type, By Application, By Sales Channel, By Organization Size, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2025 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global e-commerce fulfillment services market size is anticipated to reach USD 272.14 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.2% from 2025 to 2030

This growth is primarily attributed to the rapid expansion of internet access and the corresponding surge in online shoppers globally. Consumer expectations regarding delivery times, shipping speeds, and associated costs are undergoing a rapid transformation. Delayed shipping remains a leading cause of shopping cart abandonment.

To address this, established retailers like Amazon.com, Inc. have implemented strategies to deliver orders within the shortest possible timeframe, achieving same-day delivery in some major metropolitan areas. This feat is only achievable through the strategic placement and management of fulfillment centers.







The growing demand for faster deliveries necessitates the establishment of micro-warehouses with a geographically dispersed presence. This network ensures efficient last-mile delivery, minimizing the time it takes for an order to reach the end user. Additionally, picking, packing, and bundling operations play a critical role in fulfilling customer expectations for rapid deliveries. Furthermore, the adoption of automated packaging and labeling solutions in fulfillment centers empowers staff to sort, locate, seal, package, and label products significantly faster, consequently accelerating the overall delivery process.



E-commerce fulfillment service providers have witnessed a remarkable rise in recent years, particularly with the proliferation of e-commerce startups and the burgeoning market of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) worldwide. These businesses often lack established distribution networks and robust transportation and logistics infrastructure.

As a result, they heavily rely on third-party fulfillment service providers to manage their operations.Several service providers, including ShipBob, Inc., Red Stag Fulfillment, ShipMonk, and Radial, are now offering comprehensive e-commerce fulfillment solutions encompassing picking, packaging, warehousing, shipping, and even reverse logistics, mirroring the services provided by Amazon.com, Inc. The influx of new businesses in the e-commerce landscape is expected to further propel market growth throughout the forecast period.



E-commerce Fulfillment Services Market Report Highlights

The e-commerce shipping fulfillment service segment led the market and accounted for more than 39.9% of the global revenue in 2024. The trade liberalization policies and cross-border shipment agreements have resulted in increased trade and shipping activities.

The business-to-business segment dominated the overall market and accounted for a share of more than 60% of the global revenue in 2024.

The consumer electronics segment is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing segment, registering a CAGR of 16.5% from 2025 to 2030.

The large enterprises segment dominated the overall market and accounted for a share of more than 53% of the global revenue. According to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), large enterprises comprise at least 250 employees.

The e-commerce fulfillment services market in Asia Pacific dominated the global industry and accounted for more than 27% of the global revenue share in 2024.

E-commerce Fulfillment Services Companies Featured

Amazon.com, Inc.

eFulfillment Service, Inc.

Ingram Micro, Inc.

Rakuten Super Logistics

Red Stag Fulfillment

ShipBob, Inc.

Shipfusion Inc.

Xpert Fulfillment

Sprocket Express

FedEx

United Parcel Service of America, Inc.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $123.69 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $272.14 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.2% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation and Scope

1.2. Research Methodology

1.2.1. Information Procurement

1.3. Information or Data Analysis

1.4. Methodology

1.5. Research Scope and Assumptions

1.6. Market Formulation & Validation

1.7. Country Based Segment Share Calculation

1.8. List of Data Sources



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. E-commerce Fulfillment Services Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.2.3. Industry Challenge

3.3. E-commerce Fulfillment Services Market Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4. E-commerce Fulfillment Services Market: Service Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Segment Dashboard

4.2. E-commerce Fulfillment Services Market: Service Type Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030 (USD Million)

4.3. Warehousing and Storage Fulfillment Services

4.4. Bundling Fulfillment Services

4.5. Shipping Fulfillment Services

4.6. Others



Chapter 5. E-commerce Fulfillment Services Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Segment Dashboard

5.2. E-commerce Fulfillment Services Market: Application Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030 (USD Million)

5.3. Automotive

5.4. Beauty & Personal Care

5.5. Books & Stationery

5.6. Consumer Electronics

5.7. Healthcare

5.8. Clothing & Footwear

5.9. Home & Kitchen Application

5.10. Sports & Leisure



Chapter 6. E-commerce Fulfillment Services Market: Sales Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Segment Dashboard

6.2. E-commerce Fulfillment Services Market: Sales Channel Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030 (USD Million)

6.3. Direct to Customer

6.4. Business to Customer

6.5. Business to Business



Chapter 7. E-commerce Fulfillment Services Market: Organization Size Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Segment Dashboard

7.2. E-commerce Fulfillment Services Market: Organization Size Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030 (USD Million)

7.3. Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

7.3.1. Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

7.4. Large Enterprises

7.4.1. Large Enterprises Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 8. E-commerce Fulfillment Services Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. E-commerce Fulfillment Services Market Share, By Region, 2024 & 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Company Categorization

9.2. Company Market Positioning

9.3. Company Heat Map Analysis

9.4. Company Profiles/Listing

9.4.1. Participant's Overview

9.4.2. Financial Performance

9.4.3. Product Benchmarking

9.4.4. Strategic Initiatives



