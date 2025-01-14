Buchanan Technologies Recognized in the 2024 Gartner® Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Professional and Managed Services Market Guide

GRAPEVINE, Texas, Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Buchanan Technologies proudly announces its inclusion in the 2024 Gartner® Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Professional and Managed Services Market Guide. We believe this recognition from a trusted voice in the industry reinforces Buchanan’s leadership in providing reliable, client-focused Oracle Cloud solutions that help businesses grow and succeed.



"Being recognized in the Gartner Market Guide, to us, affirms our commitment to delivering best-in-class Oracle solutions. We believe the acknowledgment reflects the credibility and trust our clients place in us to execute customized, client-focused cloud strategies that offer the results they require. We are honored to be included among such distinguished providers."



— Ahmed Alomari, Executive VP of Database and Application Services for Buchanan Technologies.

Oracle Cloud Infrastructure is a strategic public cloud platform offering a variety of differentiated services. Sourcing, procurement and vendor management leaders can use this research to evaluate the OCI and source vendors with the specific expertise that best matches their organization’s needs.



"At Buchanan, every service we deliver is rooted in our mission to create tangible value for our clients. This Gartner recognition, we believe, is a testament to Buchanan’s expertise in Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. It highlights the transformative impact we have on businesses embracing Oracle Cloud and reinforces our team’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions to clients across North America. We look forward to continuing this tradition of excellence."



— Stephen Sweett, President, Buchanan Technologies

The 2024 Gartner Market Guide for Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Professional and Managed Services identifies Buchanan Technologies as a Representative Vendor. We offer businesses the reassurance of working with a trusted and recognized partner. For organizations seeking a trusted partner for their Oracle Cloud transformation, Buchanan Technologies offers the proven expertise and client-centric approach needed for success. Learn more at www.buchanan.com or reach out to solutions@buchanan.com.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s Research & Advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Buchanan Technologies

Established in 1988, Buchanan Technologies is an award-winning managed services provider offering innovative IT services and customized solutions to mid-tier and enterprise-level organizations across the United States, Canada and Europe. Buchanan offers flexible and customizable solutions to accommodate any IT need – whether it’s help desk support, IT field services or managed IT solutions – and believes every interaction matters with each customer to provide a seamless user experience.

Learn how Buchanan can simplify your IT solution at www.buchanan.com .

