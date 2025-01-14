Conceivable Life Sciences Closes $18 Million Series A Financing to Advance Development and Commercialization of the World’s First AI-Powered Automated IVF Lab

ARTIS Ventures led the financing with participation from new and existing investors, raising over $39 million to date

Funds will support ongoing commercial pilot program in Mexico City and preparations for U.S. launch timed for early 2026

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conceivable Life Sciences (Conceivable), a biotech company revolutionizing the future of fertility care with the end-to-end automation of the IVF lab , today announced the close of an $18 million Series A financing. ARTIS Ventures led the round with participation from new investors including Atlantic Health Venture Studio, Muse Capital, and Scrub Capital. Existing investors include ACME Capital, Black Opal Ventures, Cadence Healthcare Ventures, Future Positive Capital, Stride.VC, and Time BioVentures. Conceivable has raised over $39 million to date.

Conceivable synthesizes AI and robotics to automate the more than 200 intricate steps required to create embryos for IVF, routinely performing delicate single cell surgery at the microscopic level. The company achieved the world’s first fully automated intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI), successfully performed both onsite and remotely, spanning 3,000 miles between the reproductive cells within Conceivable’s system and the embryologist operator in New York. This achievement was the subject of a mainstage presentation at the 2024 European Society of Human Reproduction and Embryology (ESHRE).

“Despite significant clinical advances since the first IVF child was born almost 50 years ago, IVF labs remain largely manual, artisanal, and lacking in the kind of automation and robotics that have transformed other branches of advanced medicine,” said Dr. Alejandro Chavez-Badiola, reproductive endocrinologist, co-founder, and Chief Product Officer of Conceivable. “Our world class, interdisciplinary team of experts in embryology, automation, AI, robotics, advanced optics, and machine vision is transforming this outdated model. Even in early testing, our clinical outcomes rival the best IVF labs in the world. As we accelerate our program to expand access, we anticipate even better results, heralding a new chapter in IVF.”

The Series A financing will support a commercial pilot, which includes a 100-patient Institutional Review Board (IRB) study currently underway. In a prior IRB study using its first-generation AI and automation platform, 22 pregnancies were achieved upon the first embryo transfer. In addition to advancing its pilot, Conceivable will use the funding to prepare for a U.S. launch targeted for early 2026.

“I am incredibly proud of the scientific foundation, exceptional team, and encouraging data that we have achieved at Conceivable,” said Alan Murray, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Conceivable. “This funding allows us to build on our momentum with the support of leading investors who bring deep expertise in reproductive medicine.”

“We are honored to welcome ARTIS, Atlantic Health Venture Studio, Muse Capital, and Scrub Capital to our distinguished investor base,” said Joshua Abram, co-founder and Chairman of Conceivable. “Their confidence underscores the transformative potential of our technology to meet the immense and unmet demand for IVF globally.”

“Conceivable’s approach to IVF, combining AI and cutting-edge robotics to create an entirely new 21st century model for IVF, will transform the field worldwide, catalyzing a new era of quality, scale, accessibility, and follow-on innovation,” said Stuart Peterson, founder and Managing Partner at ARTIS Ventures. “Even in the U.S., 80% of infertile couples go untreated, unable to access IVF because of high cost, proximity to care, or both. Conceivable is creating a scalable solution that democratizes IVF and delivers equity in fertility care.”

“Starting a family is a deeply personal and yet universal experience,” added Aike Ho, a Partner at ACME Capital who, with her wife, has undergone IVF using Conceivable technology. “Our mission at Conceivable is to make IVF affordable to everyone who needs it. Given the high costs of IVF treatment today, this is not the reality. Conceivable’s innovation will radically increase accessibility to IVF and achieve better clinical outcomes for patients.”

About Conceivable Life Sciences

Conceivable Life Sciences has developed the world’s first end-to-end automated IVF lab. Our AI-powered reinvention of today’s largely manual, artisanal labs delivers new levels of precision, quality, and scalability. In a recent IRB study, 22 pregnancies were achieved with laboratory KPIs that are comparable to the world’s top-performing fertility clinics. In January 2025 Conceivable launched clinical operations. The Conceivable team combines decades of experience in AI, robotics, automation, machine vision, advanced optics, and embryology to transform fertility care. By automating the IVF lab we will vastly scale the availability of this Nobel Prize winning therapy while improving results, reducing costs, enhancing safety, and meeting the unmet demand of millions of infertile people wishing to achieve the dream of becoming parents. Conceivable has raised more than $39 million in capital.

To learn more, visit: https://www.conceivable.life/ or contact us at info@conceivable.life

About ARTIS Ventures

ARTIS Ventures (AV) is a leading early stage venture investment firm that has been partnering with visionary founders who create new markets or redefine existing ones since 2001. ARTIS focuses on identifying and nurturing innovative companies at the convergence of tech, bio and health -- transforming areas such as neurology, immunology, fertility, cardiology, oncology, drug development, healthcare delivery, and AI-driven healthcare solutions. As such, the ARTIS portfolio includes notable companies and exits such as Stemcentrx (acq. by AbbVie), Lemonaid Health (acq. by 23andMe), Palantir (IPO), YouTube (acq. by Google), IDbyDNA (acq. by Illumina), Rad AI, OPYN Health, Tessera Therapeutics, Eko Health, Seed, Outpace Bio, Unnatural Products, Delix Therapeutics and more.