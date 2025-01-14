Jyske Realkredit’s preliminary amounts for 1 April 2025 refinancing

Til Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S                                14 January 2025
                                        Announcement 5 /2025

Jyske Realkredit’s preliminary amounts for 1 April 2025 refinancing

Jyske Realkredit plans to carry out auctions Tuesday 4 February through Thursday 6 February 2025 for loans in cover pool E with refinancing 1 April 2025.

Preliminary amounts to be put on auction from 4 to 6 February:

NameISINAmount (DKK million)LCR
1% JRK 1/1-2026 SDO (IT)DK0009414179650mn1B
    
1% JRK 1/4-2026 SDO (IT)DK00094151431400mn-
    
1% JRK 1/4-2027 SDO (IT)DK0009415226900mn-
    
1% JRK 1/4-2028 SDODK00093933165400mn1B
    
1% JRK 1/4-2029 SDODK0009395956500mn1B
    
1% JRK 1/4-2030 SDODK00093983804800mn1B
    

Final amounts and auction schedule is expected to be announced on 3 February 2025.

Questions as well as technical matters may be addressed to Jyske Realkredit, Anders Lund Hansen, Executive Vice President, tel. (+45) 89 89 92 20 or Christian Bech-Ravn, Head of Investor Relations, tel. (+45) 89 89 92 25.

The information will also be available on Jyske Realkredit’s web site at jyskerealkredit.com.

Jyske Realkredit

Please observe that the Danish version of this announcement prevail.