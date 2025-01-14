Pet Obesity Management Market Trends Analysis Report 2025: Therapeutic Food Segment Dominated with 89.12% Share in 2024 - Global Forecasts to 2030

Dublin, Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pet Obesity Management Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Animal, By Distribution Channel, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2025 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global pet obesity management market size is estimated to reach USD 14.50 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2025 to 2030

The market growth is attributed to the rising pet obesity globally. For example, in the U.S., in 2022, 61% of cats and 59% of dogs were overweight or obese, according to the Association for Pet Obesity Prevention (APOP). As more and more households choose to adopt a pet to improve their quality of life, the number of pets has grown dramatically over the past few years.

For example, the Global Animal Health Association estimates that there are about 85 million dogs in the U.S. alone. According to this association, families in the U.S., Europe, and China own around half a billion dogs and cats. Compared to 68% in 2016, 70% of households had a pet as of 2021.



Comparably, between 2020 and 2022, the country's dog and feline populations significantly increased, according to the Canadian Animal Health Institute (CAHI). The number of cats increased from 8.1 to 8.5 million. The yearly medicalization rate for dogs was steady at 86%, according to 2022 CAHI estimates, while the medicalization rate for cats increased by almost 3%.

This showed that between 2020 and 2022, more pet cats were taken to the veterinarian. Hence, as the percentage of pet owners increases, so does the need for the treatment of various illnesses, such as obesity. This is because a majority of pet owners are worried about the health of their animals and want better treatment outcomes, which is driving market growth. Furthermore, a European study published in 2018 stated that upon estimation of Body Mass Index (BMI), 32% of the dogs in the study were overweight or obese, 62% were of a normal weight, and 6% of the dogs were underweight.



The Body Fat Index (BFI) chart showed that 56% of the dogs were overweight or obese, however, the owners' assessment of the dogs' Body Condition Scores (BCS) indicated that 22% of the dogs were overweight or obese. In October 2022, Pinnacle Pet Group acquired Crum & Forster Pet Insurance Group's operations in the UK, which included Pet Protect and VioVet.

Furthermore, in August 2022, Nestle India acquired Purina Petcare's dog and cat food business, integrating Purina Petcare India into Nestle India. The move brought the two entities together, with Purina Petcare India, specializing in importing products, including the addition of wet cat foods under the Fancy Feast brand. Such undertakings will facilitate the deep penetration of pet obesity management products, driving lucrative growth of the market.



Market expansion initiatives as well as new product launches are key growth-drivers. For example, in August 2023, Mars Inc. invested Rs 800 (USD 95.94 million) crore for the phase-II expansion of its Telangana plant, Mars Petcare, which produces popular pet food brands like Pedigree and Whiskers, with a previous investment of Rs 200 crore (USD 23.98 million). The Telangana government and Mars Inc. have formed a comprehensive partnership to enhance initiatives focused on pet care and nutrition in India.

Furthermore, India's leading market player, Drools Pet Food Pvt. Ltd., launched two groundbreaking initiatives in October 2023, aimed at revolutionizing pet health services and veterinary practices nationwide. The first initiative, "Drools Vet Thrive," is a visionary plan to enhance veterinary hospitals, elevating pet healthcare services.



The therapeutic food segment dominated the market with a share of more than 89.12% in 2024 owing to the ever-increasing population of pets globally, increased prevalence of pet obesity, high palatability, and supportive initiatives undertaken by industry players, as well as governmental & nongovernmental organizations

The dogs segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period

E-Commerce dominated the market share in 2024 and is estimated to grow at the highest rate growth rate of 7.6% over the forecast period.

A consistent rise in pet ownership rates, increasing aging pet population, growing startup culture, and rise in pet expenditure contribute to market growth

North America pet obesity management market held the largest share of 41.85% of the global market in 2024 owing to factors, such as the high prevalence of obesity in dogs & cats, a high number of public-private partnerships, overfeeding of pets by owners, and rising awareness among pet parents concerning the importance of animal care

Mars Incorporated

Hill's Pet Nutrition, Inc.

Nestle S.A

Drools Pet Food Pvt. Ltd.

FARMINA PET FOODS

NOW Foods

Virbac S.A.

VioVet Ltd (Pinnacle Pet Group)

Rolf C. Hagen, Inc.

Dechra

Vivaldis Health & Foods Pvt. Ltd. (Sun Pharmaceutical Industries)

ProBalance

Masterpet Australia Pty Ltd.

Neogen Corporation

Delicate Care

