Most Americans Support Pandemic Policies but Have Concerns About Implementation

Bethesda, Maryland, Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the U.S. faces continuing infectious disease outbreaks, a new study shows that a majority of Americans are likely to support mitigation policies during a future COVID-like pandemic scenario, especially if they focus on high-risk populations, have clear timeframes, and emphasize personal choice. Published this month in Health Affairs Scholar, the study analyzed a nationally representative survey of 1,017 U.S. adults and was authored by researchers at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and the de Beaumont Foundation. Results show significant public support for four COVID-19 pandemic policy approaches in the event of a future pandemic:

Mask requirements: 71%

Temporary school closures: 68%

Indoor restaurant closures: 67%

Health care worker vaccination requirements: 64%

Notably, 81% of respondents expressed that they are likely to support at least one of the four policies. In fact, majorities of every subgroup analyzed expressed likely support for at least one policy, including adults earning $100,000 or more per year (75%), those in rural areas (72%), and those identifying as Republican or Republican-leaning (64%). About half of all respondents (49%) said they would be likely to support all four.

These findings can help public health leaders decide which policy approaches may be most appealing to the public while still slowing the spread of infectious disease. Findings also demonstrate Americans’ ongoing concern about the threat of infectious diseases and potential pandemics.

The path forward is not without challenges. About four in five respondents expressed concern that future policies will:

Harm the economy (83%)

Be based on political interests (83%) or business interests (82%)

Deepen social divides (80%) or pander to critics (81%)

“These findings show that public health leaders have an opportunity to build pandemic policies that resonate with Americans,” said Gillian K. SteelFisher, PhD, MSc, director of the Harvard Opinion Research Program and lead author of the study. “But it will be important to do so with empathy, transparency, and awareness of the disruptions they can cause to people’s daily lives and livelihoods.”

The article’s authors underscore the need for clear communication and community engagement in developing and implementing pandemic policies. Public health policies that emphasize personal choice, consider economic impacts, and target high-risk populations during specific timeframes are most likely to garner broad support.

“As public health leaders revisit their approaches to pandemic preparedness,” said Brian C. Castrucci, DrPH, president and CEO of the de Beaumont Foundation, “they should take heart that existing tools are still broadly supported—despite loud and sometimes high-profile voices to the contrary. Balancing safety with economic and social needs will be crucial for navigating future health crises.”

The study also found demographic differences, with a higher likelihood of endorsing pandemic policies among those who are women, younger, lower-income, in urban areas, at high-risk for serious illness from COVID, non-parents, Black, Hispanic/Latino, Democrats, or Independents.

For more information, read the article at: https://academic.oup.com/healthaffairsscholar/article/2/12/qxae171/7919886

