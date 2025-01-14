Paris, France, Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- imgnAI, a disruptive leader in uncensored AI innovation on Base, has announced the launch of PumpNai, a groundbreaking agent and token creation platform set to redefine the agentic AI landscape. Scheduled to debut in January 2025, PumpNai will empower users to create advanced, customizable agents paired with on-chain tokens, seamlessly combining state-of-the-art technology with unmatched ease of use. PumpNAI aims to mount a serious challenge to the dominance of the Virtuals ecosystem, which now boasts a >3B market cap.

Since its inception, imgnAI has been committed to building world-class uncensored AI solutions. Operating entirely on independently-owned hardware at colocation datacenters and free from external API dependencies, PumpNai extends this legacy by offering users the ability to create agents with unprecedented functionality and self-sustaining capabilities. Backed by real revenue and utility from Web2 subscriptions, imgnAI provides a unique blend of creative freedom and financial sustainability.

“The uncensored entertainment market is projected to exceed $200 billion by 2032, and the on-chain ecosystem continues its meteoric rise,” said Rustler, Co-Founder and CEO at imgnAI. “PumpNai positions us at the intersection of these growth areas, offering unparalleled tools for users to harness the potential of agentic AI and blockchain technology.”

Key Features of PumpNai:

Token Creation Made Simple: Users can create on-chain tokens, complete with logos, descriptions, and social media assets, in just a few clicks. Tokens deploy to a Base pool paired against IMGNAI upon reaching a predetermined market cap. Agent Creation with Zero Coding: With PumpNai, anyone can create a fully interactive agent by simply entering a description and paying the IMGNAI creation fee. These agents come equipped with a dedicated interactive chatbot, unique personas, and the ability to generate high-quality images using imgnAI’s proprietary models. Powerful Add-Ons for Advanced Functionality Terminal Pack : Enables real-time thought streaming, direct messaging, and focused reasoning via Cortex Injection.

: Enables real-time thought streaming, direct messaging, and focused reasoning via Cortex Injection. Trading Pack : Empowers agents with wallets, on-chain trading capabilities, and robust analytics.

: Empowers agents with wallets, on-chain trading capabilities, and robust analytics. Social Pack: Integrates agents with platforms like Discord, Telegram, Twitter, and Farcaster, expanding their reach and impact.

At the heart of PumpNai is its seamless integration with the broader imgnAI ecosystem. All agentic tokens on PumpNai will be paired exclusively with IMGNAI and used for payments and platform features, driving sustained demand for the IMGNAI token and reinforcing its value proposition. This dynamic flywheel creates a robust foundation for long-term ecosystem growth.

Check out the platform at https://app.imgnai.com/pump

To mark the debut of PumpNai, imgnAI has announced a launch competition with a $10,000 prize pool to incentivize agentic token creation. Participants can create ERC20 tokens on PumpNai, pair them with IMGNAI, and deploy them to the Base network upon reaching a ~$69,000 market cap via the bonding curve. The first 100 qualifying tokens will enter a raffle, with one winner receiving $10,000 in IMGNAI to fuel their project’s success.

PumpNai’s inaugural agent, NAIFU, showcased the platform’s potential when it launched a token in December. With a terminal interface and integration with X for posts and image generation, NAIFU demonstrated the vast opportunities available through imgnAI agents. From creating AI influencers to agentic NSFW content creators, PumpNai is a platform designed for limitless innovation.

As imgnAI prepares to roll out this game-changing platform, the team invites users, creators, and AI enthusiasts to join the movement. Stay updated on the latest developments by following imgnAI on X and prepare to explore the next frontier in agentic AI with PumpNai.

About imgnAI

Launched in 2022, imgnAI is a trailblazer in blockchain-based generative AI, combining state-of-the-art technology with a commitment to decentralization and creative freedom. imgnAI writes their own code and operates exclusively on independently owned hardware at colocated datacenters, eliminating reliance on external APIs or rented infrastructure. The company raised $1.6 million in a seed round led by HackVC in early 2024 and has since written all its code internally to ensure complete autonomy over its tech stack.

imgnAI’s proprietary models excel in a variety of applications, from photorealistic image creation to anime-style art and complex textual outputs. With over 130,000 generations daily, imgnAI supports a thriving ecosystem of users pushing the boundaries of AI-powered artistry. By bridging the gap between AI and Web3, imgnAI is shaping the future of interactive, uncensored, and user-driven AI solutions. For more information, visit imgnAI dApp and explore the project’s X profile.

