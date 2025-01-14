Canadian Sport School Hockey League (CSSHL) Searches for CEO

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Sport School Hockey League (CSSHL) announced today its search for a permanent Chief Executive Officer (CEO). The search will be led by the CSSHL Independent Board of Directors and in the meantime, Andy Oakes has been appointed interim CEO to guide the organization.

In recent years, the CSSHL has seen significant growth, particularly in Eastern Canada, having grown from 25 member programs at the end of the 2021/22 season, to 38 at the start of the 2024/25 season. The league currently features 124 teams spanning from British Columbia to Prince Edward Island, as well as Idaho and Washington. With the league’s expanding reach and reputation, the permanent CEO will be crucial as interest in the CSSHL continues to grow among accredited schools across Canada and the U.S.

“We look forward to finding someone who will successfully lead us through the changing landscape of hockey in North America as the CSSHL continues to focus on growth and streamlining the game for our student-athletes,” says George Crookshank, the Chair of the CSSHL Independent Board of Directors. “Until then, the CSSHL is excited to appoint Andy Oakes as our interim CEO. Andy has been integral to the organization, and we hope to continue the momentum we have built.”

As the search for a permanent candidate begins, Oakes will take the helm of the organization, working in conjunction with CSSHL Chief Operating Officer, Kevin Goodwin, to ensure the organization continues as national leaders in education-based hockey, focused on the guiding principle of development of male and female student-athletes on and off the ice.

Oakes, who is currently the President of Okanagan Hockey Group Inc. (OHG), brings a wealth of experience to this role as a founding member of the CSSHL. Since the league’s inception in 2009, Oakes has held multiple positions on the CSSHL Executive Operations Committee, including Vice-Chair (2012-2013) and Chair (2011-12 and 2013 – present). He will become the first CEO in the history of the CSSHL, following the creation of its first ever independent Board of Directors in November 2023. The independent Board of Directors was created as part of an extensive yearlong commitment to updating the CSSHL board structure, regulations and bylaws.

“As one of the founding members of the CSSHL, I have had the privilege of witnessing the incredible progression and growth of the league since its inception in 2009,” said Andy Oakes, Interim CEO, CSSHL. “I look forward to continuing to play a key role and contributing in a meaningful way to support the needs and wants of our student-athletes and member programs.”

Oakes and the permanent CEO will play vital roles in advancing key strategic and operational elements for the CSSHL. Both will be instrumental in successfully integrating new member programs, crafting a strategic plan in collaboration with Hockey Canada to promote the growth of the female game, and addressing barriers to expansion.

Additionally, their leadership will ensure compliance with new and existing rules and regulations and foster stronger relationships with organizations such as Hockey Canada and its Provincial and Junior Hockey Member Partners, USA Hockey (USAH) and its member affiliates, and the Canadian Hockey League (CHL) and its three member leagues – Western Hockey League (WHL), Ontario Hockey League (OHL) and Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) which includes an existing official partnership agreement with the WHL. The leadership will navigate the CSSHL through evolving Canadian and U.S. student-athlete development models in light of the new National Collegiate of Athletics Association (NCAA) eligibility landscape.

The CSSHL invites candidates interested in the permanent CEO position to submit a cover letter and resume to ceosearch@csshl.ca. Prospective applicants are encouraged to review the detailed hiring package before applying, which includes key responsibilities, qualifications and expectations for the role. The hiring package is available to view here. Applications will be accepted until a suitable candidate is selected, with the goal of having the successful candidate in place by mid-2025.

For more information visit https://www.csshl.ca/.

About Us

The Canadian Sport School Hockey League (CSSHL) was established in 2009 and has grown to feature 38 accredited schools and 124 teams from British Columbia to Prince Edward Island and Idaho and Washington. The league was designed specifically for elite level student athletes, giving them the opportunity to focus on their education while increasing their skills on and off the ice and providing them with a high level of competition and exposure. Currently, the CSSHL includes eight different divisions at the U15, U17, U18 Male and U18 Female levels.

