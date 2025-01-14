Non-Corrugated Boxes Market Size to Approach USD 137.79 Bn by 2034

Ottawa, Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global non-corrugated boxes market size show growth from USD 72.12 billion in 2025 to USD 137.79 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 7.5%. A study published by Towards Packaging a sister firm of Precedence Statistics.

Overview and Growth Prospects of the Market

The non-corrugated boxes market is an important segment of the packaging industry. These boxes do not have a fluted structure. They are made from cardboard, paper stock, or any heavy paper pulp material. Non-corrugated boxes are single-layer boxes that are being used for packaging purposes. These boxes are often used for packaging lightweight items that do not require additional packaging. They are also used as decorative packaging solutions. They are frequently used in applications where presentation and cost-efficiency are paramount over protection.

The rapid expansion of the food & beverage service business is expected to boost the growth of the market in the coming years. The changes in people's eating habits and lifestyles have amplified the usage of packed food, creating immense opportunities in the market. These boxes are widely preferred due to their cost-effectiveness. The increasing demand from the consumer goods industry and the expansion of e-commerce businesses further contribute to market growth.

Major Trends in the Non-Corrugated Boxes Market:

Technological Advancements: Advancements in technology lead to the development of advanced manufacturing processes. Integrating artificial intelligence (AI) technologies in the manufacturing process of non-corrugated boxes automates the overall process and reduces errors and waste generation. Furthermore, AI helps in quality control, rapidly developing high-quality boxes, and improving product design. In addition, integrating technologies like NFC tags and QR codes into non-corrugated boxes improves functionality and consumer engagement.

Insights from Key Regions

E-commerce Growth Supported Asia’s Dominance: What till 2040?

Asia Pacific dominated the non-corrugated boxes market with the largest share in 2024. This is mainly due to the rise of e-commerce in the region. Urbanization and increased production of industrial goods have boosted the need for innovative packaging solutions that can accommodate a range of products. In addition, the ban on single-use plastic packaging and stringent regulations imposed by governments to reduce packaging waste have boosted demand for non-corrugated boxes made from recycled materials. The rising trend of online shopping positively impacts the market. According to a published report, online shoppers are expected to increase to 427 million by 2027.

Demand for Premium Packaging Drive the Market in North America

The market in North America is expected to expand at a rapid pace in the upcoming years. There is a high demand for premium and specialized packaging solutions in various industries. Premium packaging attracts more consumers and helps brands increase their identity. With the increasing consumption of packaged, ready-to-eat food, the demand for non-corrugated boxes is rising in the food & beverages industry. These boxes are preferred for their lightweight and aesthetic qualities. Non-corrugated boxes not only help in preventing food spoilage but also maintain the freshness of food items.

Market Opportunity

The rising demand for customized packaging solutions creates immense opportunities in the non-corrugated boxes market. Several brands are actively looking for customized, premium packaging that increases their brand identity. However, non-corrugated boxes can be easily customized in terms of design, size, and shape, allowing brands to improve their packaging aesthetics and create unique designs that align with their marketing strategies. The demand for unique and high-quality gift packaging options is increasing rapidly, positively impacting the market.

Non-Corrugated Boxes Market Segmentation

By product type, the telescopic box segment led the market with the largest share in 2024. Telescopic boxes are preferred for their customizable fit, leading to less damage and returns, which is a key consideration for manufacturers and retailers. Telescopic boxes are generally used for packaging shoes, clothes, and kitchen utensils. These boxes can be simply printed with the brand logo and company information, as they offer great printability. Also, they are cost-effective compared to other rigid boxes.

the telescopic box segment led the market with the largest share in 2024. Telescopic boxes are preferred for their customizable fit, leading to less damage and returns, which is a key consideration for manufacturers and retailers. Telescopic boxes are generally used for packaging shoes, clothes, and kitchen utensils. These boxes can be simply printed with the brand logo and company information, as they offer great printability. Also, they are cost-effective compared to other rigid boxes. By thickness, the thickness between 1.5mm to 2.5mm segment dominated the market in 2024. This thickness is often considered more premium and sturdier, which can improve the perceived value of the product inside. This thickness of non-corrugated boxes also provides enhanced protection during product shipment and handling.

the thickness between 1.5mm to 2.5mm segment dominated the market in 2024. This thickness is often considered more premium and sturdier, which can improve the perceived value of the product inside. This thickness of non-corrugated boxes also provides enhanced protection during product shipment and handling. By end use, the consumer electronics segment held the largest share of the market in 2024. This is mainly due to the increased production and adoption of electronic devices. Non-corrugated boxes offer enough protection for fragile consumer electronics products. Thus, they are widely used in the consumer electronics industry for packaging and shipping electronic items.



Competitive Landscape

Key players competing in the market include Caraustar Industries Inc., DS Smith Plc, Georgia-Pacific Corporation, International Paper, Klabin SA, Clearwater Paper Corporation, Graphic Packaging Holding Company, WestRock, Smurfit Kappa Group, Emenac Packaging USA, Deluxe Packaging, Inc, Mondi Group, Stora Enso, BioPak UK, and Creative Corrupack. These players are striving to hold the maximum share of the market and gain a competitive edge, thereby intensifying competition.

Market News

In September 2024, Colpac launched Stagione Light, a new line of paperboard food packaging in its Stagione range, designed for serving hot or chilled dishes.



Segments Covered in the Report

Product Type

Hinged lid Box

Telescopic Box

Shoulder Neck Box

Collapsible Box

Others (Rigid Sleeve Box, etc.)



By Thickness

Thickness up to 1.5 mm

Thickness between 1.5mm to 2.5mm

Thickness above 2.5mm



By End Use

Food & Beverages

Fashion Accessories & Apparel

Cosmetic & Personal Health Care

Consumer Electronics

By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait





