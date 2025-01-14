Introducing MedGuard: Cracks the Timeworn Model for Employee Health and Wellbeing with a Fresh Way to Manage Costs and Optimize Outcomes

MIAMI, Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MedGuard, a program offering from Mediterranean Wellness, is the first-to-market solution that transforms the legacy definition of wellbeing. By integrating across silos – analytics, wellness and clinical, MedGuard rejuvenates the tired space of health promotion in corporate environments.

“MedGuard creates a new version of an old standard, representing a paradigm shift in how organizations implement employee health management,” says Will Clower, PhD, founder and CEO, Mediterranean Wellness. “Unlike traditional reactive strategies that wait for health crises to occur, MedGuard’s innovative approach establishes preventive ‘guard rails’ to proactively address clinical risk and soaring healthcare cost. Taken together, the synergies of data analytics, wellness initiatives and clinical metrics provide clients more than they could ever realize with each individual element. This is truly an example in which the whole is so much greater than the sum of its parts.”

Key Features of MedGuard:

MedGuard employs advanced predictive analytics to assess current status, and forecast future healthcare costs to enable organizations to make informed decisions based on objective data. By analyzing lab results, pharmacy and claims data, MedGuard identifies potential care gaps and cost drivers before they escalate. Personalized Wellbeing Programs: MedGuard algorithms assess behavior, biometric and clinical data to target the right program for the right person at the right time. From lifestyle wellness challenges to engaging educational content, MedGuard empowers individuals to take charge of their health with personalized coaching and self-care guides.

MedGuard algorithms assess behavior, biometric and clinical data to target the right program for the right person at the right time. From lifestyle wellness challenges to engaging educational content, MedGuard empowers individuals to take charge of their health with personalized coaching and self-care guides. Comprehensive Disease Management: MedGuard's customizable disease management program connects the dots between a person’s clinical profile, their one-on-one disease management program and the supporting wellbeing programs needed to sustain their health gains for the long term. Nurses work closely with participants to develop actionable health strategies, fostering independence and encouraging proactive health advocacy.



For more information about MedGuard and how it can benefit your organization, contact info@mymedwellness.com.

