Property Management Markets: Portfolio Management, Document Storage & Management, AI Lease Abstraction, Lease Accounting & Administration, Reporting & Analytics - Global Forecast to 2030

Dublin, Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Property Management Market by Software Type (Lease Management (Portfolio Management, Document Storage & Management, AI Lease Abstraction, Lease Accounting & Administration), Facility Management, Reporting & Analytics), End User - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The property management market is projected to grow from USD 26.49 billion in 2024 to USD 42.78 billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%

The market is driven by the shift towards secure, automated payment systems that enhance rent collection and cash flow management, as well as the adoption of technologies for disaster preparedness, risk assessment, and asset protection in response to rising climate risks.







Additionally, the growing demand for shared living and working spaces requires tailored management approaches to address unique challenges. However, the market faces restrains such as complex and evolving regulations, significant costs for property maintenance, repairs, staffing, and technology investments, which strain profitability, especially for smaller firms. Moreover, rising tenant expectations for faster maintenance, personalized services, and better amenities can lead to higher turnover, reduced income, and reputational damage if expectations are unmet.



Professional services segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period



Professional services are set to hold the largest market share in the property management market due to several factors. First, organizations like Yardi and RealPage provide comprehensive onboarding, training, and customer support, ensuring clients maximize their software investments. Second, the increasing complexity of property management tasks necessitates expert consulting services, helping property managers navigate challenges such as regulatory compliance and tenant relations. Third, companies like Appfolio offer specialized service-level agreement (SLA) management, ensuring consistent service delivery and enhancing client satisfaction. Lastly, as property owners seek to optimize operations and reduce costs, outsourcing professional services becomes a strategic choice, further driving demand for these essential offerings in the market.



The Lease management software type will have the fastest growth rate during the forecast period



Lease management software is expected to have the highest market growth in the property management market due to several key factors. First, the increasing complexity of lease agreements necessitates robust software solutions that can efficiently track terms, payments, and compliance; companies like Entrata and Rentec Direct provide comprehensive lease management tools tailored for this need.



Second, regulatory changes, such as the implementation of ASC 842 in the U.S., require organizations to adopt sophisticated lease management systems to ensure compliance, driving demand for software that simplifies these processes. Third, the growing trend towards cloud-based solutions enhances accessibility and scalability, with providers like Accruent offering cloud-integrated lease management options. Lastly, advancements in automation and AI are making lease management more efficient.



Asia Pacific's to witness rapid property management growth while North America to hold largest market share



The Asia Pacific property management market is expected to experience the highest growth due to several factors. Rapid urbanization and population growth in countries like India and China are driving demand for residential and commercial properties, leading to increased need for effective property management services. Moreover, the region's real estate market is booming, with projections indicating significant investments in infrastructure and housing, creating opportunities for property managers.



Third, the adoption of technology is accelerating, as firms seek efficient solutions for managing properties; for example, companies like Eptura are providing innovative software to streamline operations. In contrast, North America will maintain the largest market share, supported by a mature real estate sector and a strong demand for comprehensive property management solutions. The presence of major Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) facilitates substantial capital flows into property management, enhancing service demand. Established players like Yardi and RealPage solidifies their positions in this market by offering advanced software that enhances operational efficiency and tenant engagement.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Analysis of key drivers (leveraging predictive analytics for proactive maintenance and repair management, smart building management with iot and ai for energy-efficiency and sustainability and increasing demand for saas-based property management solutions for better scalability), restraints (financial limitations encompass broader spectrum of risks and compliance risks in property laws, tenant rights, eviction procedures, and data privacy regulations), opportunities (revolutionizing property descriptions, lease agreements, and tenant communication with generative ai and advent of AR/VR technologies for better efficiency and immersive buyer experience), and challenges (ensuring data security in software implementation and bias in AI and risks of poor training leading to reputational and legal issues).

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product & service launches in the property management market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyses the property management market across varied regions.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products & services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the property management market.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies and service offerings of leading players. The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the property management market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 355 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $26.49 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $42.78 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.3% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Oracle

IBM

Appfolio

SAP

Hitachi Vantara

Yardi

Realpage

Ss&C

Trimble

Eptura

Costar Group

Hemlane

Entrata

Rent Manager

Rentec Direct

Re-Leased

Doorloop

Stessa

Jll

Mcs Rental Software

Accruent

Planon

Guesty

Hive

Avail

Property Matrix

Happyco

Resman

Innago

Rentredi

Turbotenant

Breezeway

Livly

Simplifyem

Condo Control

Payhoa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/omzrzo

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment