Post-consumer Recycled Plastics Industry Forecasts Report 2025-2030: Polyethylene Dominates with Over 20% Share, Significant Growth Anticipated in Polystyrene

Dublin, Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Post-consumer Recycled Plastics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Source, By Type, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2025 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global post-consumer recycled plastics market size is expected to reach USD 21.64 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 10.4% from 2025 to 2030

Increasing environmental concerns, growing urbanization, industrialization, and rising concerns to reduce the carbon footprint in the manufacturing of plastic resin are expected to drive the market



Demand for post-consumer recycled plastics is expected to increase majorly in the packaging application and various industries, including electrical and electronics, food and beverages, automotive, and textiles. Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) and food and beverage are the primary sectors driving the demand for post-consumer recycled plastics. In addition, post-consumer recycled plastics are used in the production of various plastics. Rising environmental concerns and various government regulations to reduce the carbon footprint are expected to drive the demand for post-consumer recycled plastic.

The global market is segmented based on type as polyethylene terephthalate (PET), polypropylene (PP), polystyrene (PS), polyethylene (PE), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), and polyurethane (PUR). Polyethylene was the prominent source segment and accounted for over 20.0% share of the global revenue in the year 2019. The polystyrene segment is expected to witness significant growth in the future due to the high demand for packaging products, such as films, sheets, and foam, which are used in a wide range of industries.

Post-consumer Recycled Plastics Market Report Highlights

  • The bottles segment held the dominant position in the market, with the largest revenue share of 75.4% in 2024, owing to the extensive use of plastic bottles across various industries, particularly in food and beverage packaging.
  • Polyethylene (PE) led the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 20.1% in 2024. This growth is attributed to its widespread application in packaging, particularly in flexible and rigid formats.
  • The Asia Pacific post-consumer recycled plastics market dominated the global market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 45.1% in 2024.

