Opioid Use Disorder Market Projected to Reach USD 10.24 Billion by 2030, Growing at a CAGR of 11.15% - Buprenorphine Dominates Market Share, Injectable OUD Medications Gain Traction

The opioid use disorder market is set to expand significantly within the coming decade, with an expected value of USD 10.24 billion by the year 2030 and a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.15% from 2025 to 2030. This substantial growth is predominantly attributed to an escalation of the opioid epidemic and the consequent intensification of efforts by governments globally to address this health crisis.



The alarming rise in fatalities linked to opioid overuse has spurred various government entities to declare a public health emergency. In a bid to curtail this epidemic, rigorous steps are being implemented including the endorsement of updated clinical guidelines and an increased focus on Medication-assisted Treatment (MAT) protocols. MAT has been recognized as an effective approach for enhancing recovery outcomes for individuals afflicted with opioid use disorder (OUD) by alleviating withdrawal symptoms and significantly reducing mortality rates.



Medications such as buprenorphine, methadone, and naltrexone, all FDA-approved, form the backbone of effective OUD treatment strategies. Buprenorphine, in particular, accounted for a predominant share of the market revenue in 2024, favored for its efficacy in mitigating withdrawal discomfort and the associated risk of relapse. The injectable route of administration holds a significant segment of the market, with products like Vivitrol and Sublocade offering consistent, controlled dosing that aid in maintaining treatment adherence.



Hospital pharmacies have emerged as major distribution centers for OUD medications, a trend underpinned by their crucial role in the management and care of severe and complex OUD cases. The channel's market share is indicative of a structured approach to tackle the disorder through institutional support.



North America remains at the forefront of the opioid use disorder market, owning a substantial portion of the market share. The higher market share correlates with the region's relatively high prevalence of OUD, which drives robust demand for effective treatment solutions.



The presented insights underscore the urgency and commitment of stakeholders across the healthcare spectrum. Ongoing advancements in treatment methodologies and a comprehensive understanding of OUD dynamics are vital in shaping an effective response to this public health emergency, ultimately aiming towards reducing the burden of opioid use disorder on individuals and society at large.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $5.28 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $10.24 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.1% Regions Covered Global





