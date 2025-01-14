Biologics Regulatory Affairs Outsourcing Market Trends Analysis Report 2025-2030: Growing Number of Clinical Trials, and Increasing Adoption of the Personalized Medicine & Novel Therapeutics

Dublin, Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biologics Regulatory Affairs Outsourcing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Service, By Phase, By Modality, Phase by Service, Phase by Modality, Modality by Service, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2025 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global biologics regulatory affairs outsourcing market size is expected to reach USD 3.69 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.06% from 2025 to 2030

Globalization of biopharmaceutical companies is one of the major growth drivers boosting overall market demand. Emerging markets of Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA regions offer low product development & manufacturing costs, tax benefits, and availability of skilled labor at relatively low costs with supportive regulations.

The abovementioned factors have made the regional markets attractive prospects in terms of outsourcing and expansion for biopharmaceutical companies, thereby stimulating the demand for regulatory services. Furthermore, the presence of EMA- and/or FDA-approved facilities in emerging economies is anticipated to increase foreign investments in the country and the demand for regulatory services, such as legal representation and regulatory consulting services.







A significant increase has been witnessed in the number of clinical trials conducted in emerging economies. This can be attributed to the availability of skilled labor, advanced technologies, and infrastructure facilities at relatively lower costs than developed economies such as the U.S., which is expected to stimulate the demand for regulatory services such as clinical trial applications & product registrations in these regions. Emerging economies contribute to more than 30.0% of total clinical trial applications submitted across the globe, and the share is expected to increase over the coming years, contributing to market growth.



Several biopharmaceutical companies are focusing on their core competencies and outsourcing noncore functions to increase their productivity & operational efficiency. These companies face several challenges with regard to complying with global regulations, which can be a lengthy and tedious process. Thus, the race to launch a novel molecule in the market in a feasible timeline and at a reasonable cost will likely propel the demand for service providers. Furthermore, many small- and medium-scale biopharma companies lacking in-house capabilities are inclined towards outsourcing regulatory affairs, which is estimated to positively influence the industry's progression.



Growth in markets for biosimilars, orphan drugs, personalized medicines, adaptive trial designs, and others is projected to boost the demand for regulatory specialization in these areas. As several companies expand into new avenues, the increasing need for skilled service providers with experience in regulations leads to the necessity to comply with regulations. Government support, especially in developed economies, has significantly increased the development of orphan drugs. Patent expiration of biologics, such as Simulect, Vectibix, Mircera, and Kineret, is increasing the demand and development of biosimilars, thereby contributing to the demand for regulatory services in this segment.



Biologics Regulatory Affairs Outsourcing Market Report Highlights

The regulatory writing & publishing segment held the largest market share in 2024. The high segment growth is owing to the increasing complexity of biologics requiring precise and comprehensive documentation, stringent global regulatory requirements demanding thorough submissions, and the need for specialized expertise to ensure compliance. The rapid pace of innovation in biologics, such as gene therapies and biosimilars, necessitates up-to-date knowledge of evolving regulations is anticipated overall market growth

The clinical phase segment accounted for the largest share in 2024. The high segmental revenue growth can be attributed to the increasing number of clinical trial registrations over the past few years

The monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2024. The segmental growth is owing to rapid advancements in mAb technology, including novel delivery methods and therapeutic targets, which require updated and precise regulatory strategies leading to overall market growth potential

The Asia Pacific biologics regulatory affairs outsourcing market held the largest revenue share of 40.94% in 2024 and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 120 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $2.22 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.69 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.0% Regions Covered Global



Market Dynamics

Market Driver Analysis

Growing Number of Clinical Trials

Increasing Adoption of the Personalized Medicine and Novel Therapeutics

Rising R&D Investment in the Healthcare Industry

Advancements in the Regulatory Affairs Market

Market Restraint Analysis

Compliance Issues While Outsourcing

Managing Relationships

Technological Advancements

Existing and Emerging Use of Technology and Preferred Tools

Differentiating In-House Tools Vs Widely Available

Key Technology Pillars Digital Transformation and Data Integrity Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning/Automation Data Analysis and Predictive Modeling Automation of Routine Tasks Compliance Monitoring Discovery and Development Regulatory Guidelines Related to AI/ML Big Data and Analytics RTP, Text Processing and Analytics Speech and Video Analytics IoT (Internet Of Things) AI Tools

Pricing Model Analysis

Clinical Trials Volume Analysis, 2024

Total Number of Clinical Trials, by Region (2024)

Total Number of Clinical Trials, by Phase (2024)

Total Number of Clinical Trials, by Study Design (2024)

Total Number of Clinical Trials, by Key Therapeutic Area (2024)

Market Analysis Tools

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

PESTEL Analysis

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Competitive Landscape

Lonza AG

Wuxi AppTec Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Eurofins Scientific SE

Freyr solutions

Catalent Inc.

Piramal Group

AGC Biologics

ICON Plc.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

Labcorp

Parexel International

Medpace Holdings, Inc.

IQVIA

Syneos Health

SGS SA (SGS)

