Travis Credit Union Unveils ‘Knowledge is Power’

VACAVILLE, Calif., Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Travis Credit Union announced the launch of its new initiative, “Knowledge is Power,” designed to express TCU’s purpose, promise and vision of positively impacting the lives of those in the communities it serves. The new vision is in response to consumers’ changing financial needs, with a recent TCU survey showing that over half of credit union members have “moderate to high concern” attributed to financial challenges, including saving for retirement, improving credit scores, reducing debt and more.

“‘Knowledge is Power’ is our commitment to equip our members with the right information for them to make smart and informed financial decisions,” said Kevin Miller, president and CEO of Travis Credit Union. “It’s a touchstone for what we believe in: empowering our members so they feel educated to take action in their financial wellbeing. At TCU, our members are at the heart of everything we do.”

Launching alongside “Knowledge is Power” will be Knowledge Base, a robust and innovative educational platform designed to enhance financial literacy and provide members with the tools and information they need to achieve financial success. Key features of Knowledge Base include:

A financial wellness checkup with personalized recommendations.

A money personality quiz.

An extensive library of thousands of videos, interactive quizzes, articles, tools and more.

Gamification elements to make studying and achieving financial wellness interactive, fun and rewarding.

Regular updates with new, relevant content.



“Our commitment to members, employees, and communities comes to life through our role as a trusted advocate and financial partner,” said Doug Marshall, Travis Credit Union’s senior vice president and chief marketing officer. “We live that promise through programs like Generation Wealth, which brings financial literacy to high schools, our work with nonprofits and charities, and supporting small businesses through our involvement with local chambers of commerce.”

“Knowledge is Power” was chosen based on extensive market research and focus group insights. These studies identified it as a vision that resonates deeply with both members and non-members, inspiring action while fostering feelings of confidence, preparedness and hope for a brighter financial future.

Travis Credit Union members can expect a visually enhanced website and mobile app experience, updated with new features like Knowledge Base, as well as seeing “Knowledge is Power” in emails and social media. The general public will see “Knowledge is Power” appearing in digital advertising, on billboards, ATMs and at the many community events sponsored by TCU throughout Northern California.

For more information about “Knowledge is Power,” visit https://www.traviscu.org/knowledge-is-power/

About Travis Credit Union

Travis Credit Union, based in Vacaville, Calif., has been recognized at the federal, state and local levels for its longstanding financial education and financial advocacy efforts. In 2024, TCU was named to Newsweek’s Best Regional Banks and Credit Unions List. It has been honored as a Forbes Best-In-State Credit Union and received the U.S. Air Force Distinguished Credit Union of the Year award in recent years. Founded in 1951, TCU today serves 12 Northern California counties. It is the twelfth largest credit union in California, with 250,000 members and $5 billion in assets. Learn more about our mission at traviscu.org.

Media Contact

Michelle Sabolich

AVP, Corporate Communications

Travis Credit Union

media@traviscu.org