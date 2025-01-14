Audible Signals & Alarm Market Outlook 2024-2029: Increasing Demand for Low-Frequency Sound Alarms

Dublin, Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Audible Signals & Alarm Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Audible Signals & Alarm Market was valued at USD 1.21 billion in 2023, and is projected to reach USD 1.62 billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 4.98%.

North America held the largest share of the global audible signals and alarm market, accounting for a global share of over 30% in 2023. Retail stores are increasingly investing in these systems to deter theft and ensure the safety of customers and employees. Also, government regulations mandating the installation of alarm systems in commercial buildings further drive demand. The presence of various manufacturers and technological advancements drive the regional market. The United States contributed the highest revenue share globally in this sector, driven by stringent government regulations and incidents like fires. According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), in 2022, there were 140,000 non-residential structure fires in the U.S., comprising 9% of all fires that year. Furthermore, Europe's audible signals and alarm market is also growing significantly, primarily due to EU regulations regarding home fire alarms and insurance requirements for businesses and property owners. Compliance with standards like EN 54-3 is crucial for audible alarm devices used in fire detection systems within the EU.



Factors driving the APAC region's audible signals and alarm market include industrial growth and infrastructure development. Expanding industries across various sectors, including manufacturing, healthcare, and construction, have necessitated using audible signals for safety and operational purposes. Moreover, the growing number of educational institutions and public facilities further drives the need for audible signals to alert individuals in emergencies.

Furthermore, Latin America shows promise in the forecast period, with economic growth and flood management driving the need for audible signals and alarms in commercial and residential buildings. Rapid regional urbanization necessitates effective fire safety, emergency exit, and security measures. Manufacturing, construction, and oil & gas industries are expanding in the Middle East and Africa, creating a demand for audible alarms to ensure workplace safety and compliance with local regulations. Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 initiative and the development of smart cities like Dubai and Abu Dhabi further boost the market for advanced audible signals for traffic management, public safety, and crisis management.





MARKET TRENDS & OPPORTUNITIES

Increasing Demand for Low-Frequency Sound Alarm



In the audible signals and alarm market, the human ear's perception of sound frequencies is crucial for designing effective products. Low-pitched signals, ranging from 50 Hz to 100 Hz, are often utilized for alarm-signaling events like earthquakes or machinery malfunctions due to their ability to penetrate through ambient noise. Conversely, high-pitched tones between 2000 Hz and 5000 Hz are commonly employed for alerting environments where clarity and attention-grabbing are paramount, such as emergency notifications. Manufacturers tailor their alarm systems to accommodate the hearing thresholds of various demographics, considering that the lowest audible frequencies can start from 16 Hz and extend up to 20000 Hz, with age and individual hearing capabilities playing significant roles.



Rising Demand for Alarms in the Residential Segment



The demand for alarms in the residential segment has experienced a significant rise, driven by various factors, including increasing concerns about security and safety, technological advancements, and changing lifestyles. Also, the construction of new homes in Saudi Arabia, the UK, Poland, and India significantly impacts the audible signals and alarm market. With the increase in residential construction comes a higher demand for security systems, including alarms, to protect these properties. Moreover, nearly 900,000 burglaries occur yearly in the U.S., while approximately 32% of households, totaling 39 million, have an alarm system. Furthermore, approximately 50% of burglars will stop their burglary attempt upon discovering that an alarm is present. The high incidence of burglaries can drive growth in the alarm market as more households and businesses seek to invest in security systems. This growth may be seen in installing new systems and upgrading existing ones to include audible alarms for better deterrence.



MARKET RESTRAINTS

False Fire Alarm



The NFPA in Quincy, Massachusetts, noted that in 1980, U.S. fire departments reported 896,500 false fire alarms. Since then, this figure has surged by over 230% to reach 2.21 million. With the rise in false alarms, there's an increased demand for more sophisticated alarm systems that can accurately differentiate between genuine emergencies and false triggers. This has driven innovation in alarm technology, leading to the development of advanced detection mechanisms, such as multi-sensor detectors and intelligent algorithms, aimed at reducing false alarms while ensuring reliable alerting in actual emergencies. Additionally, there's a growing emphasis on educating the public and implementing stricter regulations to mitigate the occurrence of false alarms, further shaping the dynamics of the audible signals and alarm market.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

The global audible signals and alarm market is highly fragmented, with many local and international players. The market is fragmented due to the presence of local and international market players. Some leading global audible signals and alarm market vendors are Gentex Corporation, Eaton, Schneider Electric, and others. The competition among these players is intense. The rapidly changing technological environment could adversely affect vendors as customers expect continual innovations and upgrades in audible signals and alarms. The present scenario forces vendors to alter and refine their unique value proposition to achieve a strong market presence. Furthermore, technological advancements are at the forefront of competition within the audible signals and alarm market, driving product differentiation and customer adoption.

Key areas of innovation include advanced sensing technologies, wireless connectivity, cloud-based monitoring platforms, and predictive analytics. Advanced sensors capable of detecting smoke, heat, and carbon monoxide with high accuracy and reliability are essential for early detection and swift response in emergency situations.

