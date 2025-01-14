Vivid Health Joins Kno2 Network to Revolutionize Post-Acute Care

BOISE, Idaho, Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kno2, the company leading the future of healthcare communication, announced today a partnership with Vivid Health that will enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of healthcare communication and interoperability in the post-acute markets.

“Vivid Health’s integration with Kno2 is a significant step forward in our mission to transform healthcare,” said Dr. Peter Schoch, Kno2’s Chief Health Officer. “We are excited to welcome Vivid Health to our network and look forward to seeing how our QHIN connectivity enhances their provider-led, AI-assisted solutions.”

By joining Kno2, Vivid Health will gain access to Kno2’s vast network and QHIN connectivity, providing information that is critical for intake, assessment, and care plan development of patients referred to and discharged from home care.

Vivid will leverage that connectivity to enhance its provider-led, AI-assisted, multi-modal platform, streamlining and enhancing its referral, intake, and admission process. This will enable it to deliver timely and accurate patient information, ensuring that healthcare providers can make informed decisions quickly and efficiently.

“We are thrilled to partner with Kno2 and join their extensive network,” said Patrick Mobley, Vivid Health’s CEO and Co-founder. “This collaboration aligns with our commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions that empower healthcare providers and improve patient care. By integrating with Kno2, we can offer our clients a seamless and secure way to obtain and present the critical information they need, enhancing the quality of care they provide, especially in the post-acute and home care settings.”

Kno2’s platform is renowned for its ability to connect disparate healthcare systems, enabling the secure and efficient exchange of patient information. With Vivid Health’s integration, healthcare providers will benefit from improved interoperability, allowing for more coordinated and informed decision-making, particularly in the critical stages of referral, intake, and admission.

For more information about Kno2 and its connectivity solutions, please visit. www.kno2.com

About Kno2

Kno2 was founded with a mission to democratize healthcare communication, revolutionizing the provider experience and unlocking the potential of healthcare providers and organizations to deliver effective, efficient care while driving innovation in care models. Already the nation’s largest healthcare communications network, Kno2 is also a federally designated Qualified Health Information Network (QHIN). For two decades, Kno2 has been leading the future of healthcare communication and today it is leading what it means to be a QHIN by bringing its full stack communication infrastructure and unique ability to partner beyond the connection to drive value to the TEFCA framework. Learn more at www.kno2.com.

About Vivid Health

Vivid Health is a healthcare technology company transforming patient care in post-acute and home care settings. Its uniquely multi-modal AI platform can write, listen, and directly interact with patients, providing healthcare providers with tools to streamline communication, enhance workflows, and achieve better clinical outcomes. With a focus on interoperability and advanced technology, Vivid Health empowers teams to deliver a higher standard of care every day.

Media Contact:

Madeline Crawford

Sr. Manager, Marketing Operations

mcrawford@kno2.com