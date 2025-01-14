Illuminating Biographical Memoir From Accomplished Educator Demonstrates The Power Of Belief, Determination, And A Positive Work Ethic

Charleston, SC, Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As a child, Judy and her mother faced a single challenge: making ends meet.

In a story all too relevant to single mothers, young families, and professionals today, the challenge of meeting basic needs and societal expectations can mar opportunities for advancement. In Judy’s case, she contended with the constraints of poverty and societal expectations from early childhood to high school and college years. As Judy grew, so did her interest in education and her desire to make a better life for herself.

Within the pages of Call Me Judy, readers will meander through Judy’s memories, both good and bad, to the conclusion that the only way out is through.

“[I hope my book] illustrate[s] one can overcome a humble beginning and rise to the pinnacle of their chosen profession with dedication and hard work,” said the author.

Call Me Judy is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.com.

About the Author:

Judy Luchey Carter, Ed.D. led a 40-year career in higher education. She attained her doctorate from the University of South Carolina and did postgraduate work at Bryn Mawr College and Harvard University. Throughout her career she has served as a teacher, a professor, a vice president, a chairperson, and a dean at various educational institutes across five states. She was awarded the Paine College’s Distinguished Teacher of the Year and the President’s Trailblazer Award at Fort Valley State University, among many other awards and accolades.

