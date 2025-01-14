Guanabana Market Outlook 2025-2030, with Competitive Profiling of Guanabana de Canarias, Sunshine Naturals, Goya Foods, Gremberry Farms, OCATI and Deli Food

Dublin, Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Guanabana Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Guanabana market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 8.86% over the forecast period to reach a market size of US$211.408 million in 2030, up from US$138.311 million in 2025.







The change in consumer preferences, which has resulted in a shift towards higher consumption of tropical fruits in developed regions, is expected to drive the guanabana market globally. Moreover, globalization is also expected to drive the market to a new echelon. This is mainly due to the ensuing creation of a single global market that is free of protectionism and is promoted by trade agreements among various nations. The most recent is the European Union Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) & EU-Vietnam Economic Integration Agreement (EVIPA) between the EU and Vietnam. Under the aegis of this trade agreement, 65% of EU exports to Vietnam will be reportedly abolished. In contrast, the remaining will reportedly be phased out over the next 19 years.



Furthermore, 71% of duties levied on the exports from Vietnam will be abolished, while the remaining will be eliminated over the next 7 years. The agreement aims to eliminate nearly 99% of customs duties between Vietnam and the EU. This ambitious initiative is expected to encourage strategic investments in the food and beverage industry and sectors such as pharmaceuticals and personal care, where Guanabana is finding increasing applications. Vietnam's labour-intensive industries and agri-food sector are competitive, and the EU is globally renowned for its quality management and technological expertise. These two factors complement each other and are expected to render the prevailing market conditions favorable, particularly for the processed food sector. Another benefit reportedly mentioned in a report by the Delegation of the European Union to Vietnam is that food preparations will become duty-free after 7 years due to tariff elimination for EU exporters.



Within the purview of the processed food category, Nafoods Group, which is known for its portfolio of fresh and processed fruits, among others, and also offers Soursop Puree/NFC Juice along with the Finnish Industrial Cooperation Fund (Finnfund), has reportedly signed a financial cooperation agreement in the form of a long-term loan with collateral worth 5 million USD within 6 years. The investment is allegedly intended for a production line system for value-added agricultural products at its factory located in Long An province. Another factor that will aid in the Guanabana market expansion is its high salt tolerance level. This is particularly pertinent to areas that are susceptible to salt-water intrusion.



Secondary product development resulting in large-scale commercialization is expected to facilitate the Guanabana market growth.



This is partly dependent on the growing rate of urbanization, which has resulted in the rapid adoption of lifestyles that have increasingly accommodated the inclusion of nutricosmetics and other personal care products derived from food products like guanabana. The increasing availability of disposable income would facilitate the transition from the traditional way of living to lifestyles common among urban dwellers.



Rapid urbanization resulting in high disposable income also boosts the market



Rapid urbanization is expected to lead to receiving quality education and achieving higher levels because of the comparatively large population, which would result in a high-income generation capability. This will result in a committed investment in personal grooming activities using various personal care products. These products are increasingly incorporating food products and ingredients derived from them, such as Guanabana. This trend will, in turn, support the healthy market growth.



Guanabana market geographical outlook



By geography, the guanabana market is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The major economies like China, Japan, India, and South Korea dominate the Asia-Pacific region. Some of the fastest-growing emerging economies are from this region, such as ASEAN countries.



With the rapid economic growth in China, different products related to guanabana are available in online and offline channels. For instance, there are 175 types of guanabana products available onalibaba.com. This increased variety of product segments will boost the demand for guanabana.



