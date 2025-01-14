Photo Printing & Merchandise Market Report, Featuring American Greetings Corp, Eastman Kodak, Card Factory, Printful, Fujifilm, Photobox, District Photo, Zazzle, Minted, Mpix, Moo Print & Printique

Dublin, Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Photo Printing and Merchandise Market Report 2024" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The photo printing and merchandise market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years, growing to $26.91 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%.

The growth during the forecast period can be attributed to several factors such as advancements in printing technology are expected to improve product quality and customization options, the increasing popularity of social media will drive demand for photo prints and personalized merchandise, the growing use of augmented reality (AR) in photo products will create new interactive experiences, the rising trend of home decor personalization will boost demand for custom photo prints, and the expansion of online and mobile printing services will enhance accessibility to photo merchandise.



The growing adoption of online shopping platforms is expected to drive the expansion of the photo printing and merchandise market in the future. Online shopping platforms are digital marketplaces where consumers can browse, purchase, and receive products and services over the Internet. The rise of these platforms is due to their convenience and accessibility, allowing for easy comparison, a wide range of product selections, and home delivery. These platforms enhance photo printing and merchandise by offering accessible and customizable options for creating and purchasing personalized products. For instance, in May 2024, a report from the Census Bureau of the Department of Commerce, a US-based governmental organization, revealed that e-commerce sales reached approximately $1.11 trillion in 2023. In the first quarter of 2024, total retail sales were estimated at $1.82 trillion. During this period, e-commerce sales increased by 8.5% (1.1%) compared to the same quarter in 2023, while total retail sales grew by 2.8% (0.5%). Hence, the growing adoption of online shopping platforms is fueling the growth of the photo printing and merchandise market.





Prominent players in the photo printing and merchandise market are focusing on technological advancements, such as spatial computing, to gain a competitive advantage. Spatial computing offers immersive and interactive photo experiences by blending digital and physical elements. This technology allows users to print photos with 3D effects and augmented reality features, enhancing the personalization and appeal of photo products. For example, in February 2024, Pictarine, a France-based photo management web app, collaborated with Walgreens Photo, a US-based photo services provider, to launch Picta Studio. This innovative app, designed for the Apple Vision Pro, aims to revolutionize the photo printing experience by allowing users to preview their photo creations in a new way and print them at Walgreens locations with same-day service. The launch of Picta Studio not only enhances the photo printing experience but also aligns with current trends in personalization and technological integration.



In April 2023, Prodigi, a UK-based print-on-demand platform, acquired Peecho for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition is designed to strengthen Prodigi's presence in the fast-growing print-on-demand market. It expands the company's market reach while also reinforcing its commitment to innovation and sustainability within the industry. Peecho, based in the Netherlands, specializes in providing cloud printing solutions.



Major companies operating in the photo printing and merchandise market are Amazon.com Inc., Walgreens, Tesco plc, Cimpress plc, Shutterfly Inc., American Greetings Corporation, Eastman Kodak Company, Cewe Stiftung & Co KGaA, Card Factory plc, Printful Inc, FUJIFILM Corporation, Photobox Ltd, District Photo Inc, Zazzle Inc, Minted LLC, Miller's Professional Imaging, Mpix, Moo Print Ltd, Blurb Inc, Printique, Bay Photo Lab, Snapfish LLC.



This report focuses on photo printing and merchandise market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the trends which will be shaping the market over the next ten years and beyond.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.

Markets Covered:

By Product: Calendars; Cards; Mugs; Photo Books; Photo Gifts; Prints; T-Shirts; Wall Arts; Other Products

By Mode: Desktop; Mobile

By Distribution Channel: Instant Kiosk; Over The Counter; Retail; Online

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2024 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $21.54 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $26.91 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.7% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Photo Printing and Merchandise Market Characteristics



3. Photo Printing and Merchandise Market Trends and Strategies



4. Photo Printing and Merchandise Market - Macro Economic Scenario



5. Global Photo Printing and Merchandise Market Size and Growth

5.1. Global Photo Printing and Merchandise Market Drivers and Restraints

5.2. Global Photo Printing and Merchandise Historic Market Size and Growth, 2018-2023, Value ($ Billion)

5.3. Global Photo Printing and Merchandise Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2023-2028, 2033F, Value ($ Billion)



6. Photo Printing and Merchandise Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Photo Printing and Merchandise Market, Segmentation by Product, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion

Calendars

Cards

Mugs

Photo Books

Photo Gifts

Prints

T-Shirts

Wall Arts

Other Products

6.2. Global Photo Printing and Merchandise Market, Segmentation by Mode, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion

Desktop

Mobile

6.3. Global Photo Printing and Merchandise Market, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion

Instant Kiosk

Over the Counter

Retail

Online

7. Photo Printing and Merchandise Market Regional and Country Analysis

7.1. Global Photo Printing and Merchandise Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Photo Printing and Merchandise Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion



8-29. Country Specific Photo Printing and Merchandise Market Analysis



30. Photo Printing and Merchandise Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

30.1. Photo Printing and Merchandise Market Competitive Landscape

30.2. Photo Printing and Merchandise Market Company Profiles

30.2.1. Amazon.Com Inc.

30.2.2. Walgreens

30.2.3. Tesco

30.2.4. Cimpress

30.2.5. Shutterfly



31. Photo Printing and Merchandise Market Other Major and Innovative Companies

31.1. American Greetings Corporation

31.2. Eastman Kodak Company

31.3. Cewe Stiftung

31.4. Card Factory

31.5. Printful Inc

31.6. FUJIFILM Corporation

31.7. Photobox Ltd

31.8. District Photo

31.9. Zazzle Inc

31.10. Minted

31.11. Miller's Professional Imaging

31.12. Mpix

31.13. Moo Print Ltd

31.14. Blurb Inc

31.15. Printique



32. Global Photo Printing and Merchandise Market Competitive Benchmarking



33. Global Photo Printing and Merchandise Market Competitive Dashboard



34. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Photo Printing and Merchandise Market



35. Photo Printing and Merchandise Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

35.1 Photo Printing and Merchandise Market in 2028 - Countries Offering Most New Opportunities

35.2 Photo Printing and Merchandise Market in 2028 - Segments Offering Most New Opportunities

35.3 Photo Printing and Merchandise Market in 2028 - Growth Strategies



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vkjqux

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment