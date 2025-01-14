Thailand AI in Agriculture Market Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2029: Availability of Affordable AI-Based Agri-Tech Solutions and Increasing Demand for Precision Farming

Dublin, Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thailand AI in Agriculture Market, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2019-2029F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Thailand AI in Agriculture Market was valued at USD 80.33 Million in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 113.96 Million by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 6.08%

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the agricultural sector of Thailand is a burgeoning market. It pertains to the implementation of machine intelligence tools like machine learning, predictive analytics, and robotics in farming and related activities. These technologies are making a substantial impact on Thailand's agriculture, enhancing yield, reducing waste, and fostering sustainable practices. From automating irrigation systems to predicting weather patterns for crop optimization, AI is revolutionizing the farming landscape in Thailand while contributing to the market's growth and the country's economic prosperity.







In April 2024, the National Innovation Agency (NIA) of Thailand launched the AGROWTH platform to accelerate the development of deep-tech agricultural startups, focusing on artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, automation, and biotechnology. This initiative aims to foster partnerships between startups and major farming businesses, enhancing the integration of advanced technologies in agriculture. Currently, Thailand has 81 agricultural startups, with fewer than 15 specializing in deep technology, and the agri-tech industry has attracted investments exceeding 1.7 trillion baht.



The Thai government's commitment to modernizing agriculture through technological innovation is evident in its strategic initiatives. The Bio-Circular-Green (BCG) economic model emphasizes the adoption of smart agriculture technologies, including AI, to promote sustainability and efficiency. AI applications such as machine learning, predictive analytics, and robotics are being utilized to optimize farming practices, enhance crop yields, and reduce waste.



Key Market Drivers

Increasing Demand for Precision Farming



The increasing demand for precision farming in Thailand is propelling a noteworthy surge in the demand for Artificial Intelligence (AI) in agriculture. Precision farming practices, which involve optimizing inputs such as water, fertilizers, and pesticides based on real-time data, are gaining prominence as farmers seek more efficient and sustainable ways to manage their crops.

The adoption of AI in agriculture aligns with Thailand's commitment to modernize its farming practices, increase productivity, and address environmental sustainability challenges. This growing intersection of precision farming and AI technologies signifies a transformative shift in the agricultural landscape, promoting smarter and more resource-efficient farming practices in response to the evolving needs of the Thai agricultural sector.



Availability of Affordable AI-Based Agri-Tech Solutions



The availability of affordable AI-based agri-tech solutions is a key driver behind the increasing demand for Artificial Intelligence (AI) in agriculture in Thailand. As technology becomes more accessible and cost-effective, farmers in Thailand are keen to leverage AI applications to enhance their agricultural practices. Affordable AI-based solutions offer a range of benefits, including precision farming, crop monitoring, predictive analytics, and efficient resource management. These tools empower farmers to make data-driven decisions, optimize input usage, and improve overall productivity.



This trend highlights the transformative impact of accessible AI technologies, ushering in a new era of precision agriculture and efficiency in Thailand. As affordability continues to drive demand, the integration of AI in agriculture is poised to play a crucial role in shaping the future of farming practices in the country.



High Penetration of Smartphones & Internet



The high penetration of smartphones and internet connectivity is catalyzing an increased demand for Artificial Intelligence (AI) in agriculture across Thailand. With a significant portion of the population having access to smartphones and reliable internet infrastructure, farmers are leveraging these technologies to access AI-based solutions that enhance agricultural practices. Mobile applications and online platforms equipped with AI algorithms provide real-time information on weather patterns, crop health, and market trends, enabling farmers to make informed decisions on resource management and optimize their yields.



The widespread use of smartphones has democratized the adoption of AI in agriculture, allowing farmers to easily integrate these technologies into their daily operations. Whether through crop monitoring apps, predictive analytics tools, or AI-driven advisory services, the accessibility of information on handheld devices empowers farmers to address challenges more effectively.

This surge in demand reflects a broader trend of digital transformation in the agricultural sector, where connectivity and AI contribute to increased efficiency, sustainability, and competitiveness in Thailand's farming landscape. As the synergy between smartphones, internet connectivity, and AI continues to grow, the agriculture industry in Thailand is poised to benefit from innovative solutions that harness the power of technology for optimal farm management.



Increase in AI Startup Ecosystem



The burgeoning AI startup ecosystem in Thailand is significantly elevating the demand for Artificial Intelligence (AI) in agriculture. The rise of innovative startups specializing in AI-driven solutions tailored for agriculture has captured the attention of the farming community. These startups bring forth cutting-edge technologies, including machine learning algorithms and data analytics, designed to enhance various aspects of agricultural operations. With a growing number of entrepreneurs focusing on AI applications in farming, there is an expanding range of solutions catering to precision agriculture, crop monitoring, predictive analytics, and smart decision-making for farmers.



The increasing number of AI startups fosters a competitive environment, spurring advancements and affordability in AI-based agri-tech solutions. Farmers are increasingly drawn to these startups, seeking tailored solutions that address specific challenges in Thai agriculture. This dynamic ecosystem not only introduces innovative tools but also encourages the adoption of AI by making these technologies more accessible and adaptable to diverse farming needs. As the AI startup ecosystem continues to flourish, it creates a positive ripple effect, fostering a culture of technological innovation and collaboration within the Thai agricultural landscape. The demand for AI in agriculture is poised to grow further as these startups contribute to the evolution of smart and sustainable farming practices in Thailand.



In line with this growth, the Thai government has set ambitious targets to develop a workforce of 50,000 individuals in artificial intelligence (AI) over the next five years. This initiative aims to establish Thailand as a high-tech hub, with a focus on integrating AI into various sectors, including agriculture. The government's commitment to building a skilled workforce underscores the importance of AI in the nation's economic development and its application in enhancing agricultural practices.

Regional Insights



The AI in Agriculture market in Thailand is highly competitive, with various regions making significant strides. However, Eastern Thailand has emerged as a frontrunner, dominating the market with its advanced farming solutions. This region is witnessing considerable investment in AI-powered applications for precision farming, crop monitoring, and pest management, significantly boosting the agricultural productivity and sustainability. In Eastern Thailand, the adoption of AI in agriculture has been driven by several factors. The region benefits from a favorable climate, fertile soil, and a strong agricultural tradition. Local farmers and agricultural businesses have embraced technology and innovation, leveraging AI to optimize their operations and maximize yields.



Through the implementation of AI-powered solutions, Eastern Thailand has achieved remarkable results in precision farming. Sensors and drones are deployed to monitor crops and collect real-time data, enabling farmers to make informed decisions regarding irrigation, fertilization, and pest control. This data-driven approach not only improves crop health and yield but also minimizes the use of resources, making agriculture more sustainable and environmentally friendly.



The integration of AI technology in pest management has revolutionized agricultural practices in Eastern Thailand. Machine learning algorithms analyze data from various sources, such as weather patterns, pest populations, and crop health, to predict and prevent pest outbreaks. This proactive approach reduces the reliance on chemical pesticides, decreasing the environmental impact while ensuring crop protection.

As a result of these advancements, Eastern Thailand has become a hub for AI-driven agriculture, attracting investments and collaborations from local and international stakeholders. The region's success serves as a model for other areas in Thailand and beyond, showcasing the transformative potential of AI in revolutionizing the agricultural sector.

Key Market Players

Microsoft (Thailand) Company Limited

Deere & Company (Global Fleet Sales (Thailand) Ltd.)

IBM Thailand Company Limited

True Digital Group Co., Ltd.

HG Robotics Co., Ltd.

Varuna (Thailand) Co., Ltd.

FarmInno (Thailand)

ATi Technologies Co., Ltd.

Syngenta Co., Ltd.

jDrones & Co.

Thailand AI in Agriculture Market, By Technology:

Machine Learning

Computer Vision

Predictive Analytic

Thailand AI in Agriculture Market, By Offering:

Hardware

Software

AI-As-A-Service

Thailand AI in Agriculture Market, By Application:

Precision Farming

Livestock Monitoring

Agriculture Robots

Drone

Others

Thailand AI in Agriculture Market, By Region:

Bangkok

Eastern Thailand

Northern Thailand

Northeast

Southern Thailand

Western Thailand

