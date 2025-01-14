Plastic Additives Market Forecast Outlook 2025-2030, with Profiles of BASF, Arkema, Dow Lanxess, Adeka, Wacker Chemie, Clariant, SABO, Exxon Mobil, BioSphere Plastic, Evonik Industries and Asahi Kasei

Dublin, Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Plastic Additives Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global plastic additives market is valued at US$57.636 billion in 2025 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 4.96% to reach a market size of US$69.942 billion in 2030.



The penetration of plastics is increasing as they are being used in a majority of consumer products. There are additives available, such as bio-stabilizers, antioxidants, and flame retardants, which are added to plastics to enhance their properties. In conjunction, there is a burgeoning demand for plastic products with enhanced properties in various end-user industries, such as the packaging, automotive, and construction industries, among others.



The rising demand for plastic across various end-use industries is a major driver of the plastic additives market.



However, the stringent regulations by international government bodies and organizations, such as the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), regarding the unlawful and improper disposal of waste plastics and additive materials by end-user industries is a factor that is restraining the plastic additives market growth.



Global plastic additives market drivers

Market players are becoming more involved in the market competition by launching products to promote the adoption of plastic additives in rapidly advancing industries. With new product introductions at K 2022, Songwon Industrial Co., Ltd., the second-largest producer of polymer stabilizers globally and a major participant in the specialty chemicals market, demonstrates its continued dedication to the plastics sector. Moreover, Clariant showcased how its versatile additive solutions are opening up new horizons and additional values for the future of the plastics industry in China in 2023. Apart from AddWorks PKG 906 Circle and AddWorks AGC 970 G stabilizers of its recycling sort and service life extension of the plastic film. The new AddWorks PKG 158 in the packaging exhibition area offers enhanced performance compared to its previous product range.

In the construction industry, the main factor fueling the market growth is the extensive usage in the retrofitting and renovation of homes, along with the rising construction of new houses. In line with this, construction is contributing significantly to the economy of the United States. According to data, there are 919 thousand construction enterprises in the United States in 2023.

Asia-Pacific's plastic additives market is anticipated to grow significantly.



Geographically, the Asia-Pacific region is one of the major markets for plastic additives manufacturers owing to the well-developed and flourishing automotive sector in countries such as India and China. In addition, the growing number of construction activities in the Asia-Pacific is contributing to its regional market growth. Data released by the American Institute of Architects' (AIA) Shanghai office indicate that China is expected to construct ten cities similar to New York by 2025.

Furthermore, a notice for the Implementation of Urban Renewal Actions in 2020 was released by the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development (MOHURD) following China's 14th Five-Year Plan. Thus, while China has been rapidly urbanizing, with its rate of urbanization standing at 64.7% in 2022, the government's goal is to enhance the Chinese cities' quality of life by implementing this urban transformation policy and developing eco-friendly cities.



Nonetheless, North America is also anticipated to hold a decent market share owing to the presence of major packaging solution providers in the region. This growth is supported by augmenting demand from the food and beverage and pharmaceutical sectors in countries such as the US, which require stringent packing solutions to protect the quality of the end product.For instance, as per the Government of Canada, total investments in commercial buildings rose from $3.86 billion in 2022 to $4.01 billion in 2023.



