Center for Native American Youth Proudly Announces the 2025 Champions for Change

Washington, D.C., Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Center for Native American Youth (CNAY) at the Aspen Institute is thrilled to announce the Champions for Change class of 2025 – a cohort of five remarkable Native youth who are leading impactful change within their communities.





“Our team is so proud to recognize a new class of Champs. The diversity of experience and passion these young leaders exhibit is a true testament to the power of Native youth,” said CNAY Associate Director of Youth Programs Cheyenne Brady-Runsabove (Sac & Fox Nation). “We look forward to working with each of them and supporting them as they enact the change they wish to see in the world. Congratulations to Joshua, Maiyu, Katie, Lily and Lourdes!"





The 2025 class joins the decade-strong Champions for Change (“Champs”) program, including more than 50 active alumni. This year’s five selected Champs reflect the diverse cultures, bright futures and overall resiliency of the Indigenous Peoples of the United States. Their focus areas include increased access to justice resources in Native communities, particularly for the Pasifika diaspora; improving Indigenous healthcare systems; environmental rights; tribal recognition; and art, literacy and cultural representation.





Meet the 2025 Champions for Change:

Joshua Ching (Native Hawaiian) – age 20, of Hawaii – is studying Political Science and Ethnicity, Race & Migration at Yale University.

Launched in 2013, Champions for Change is a Native youth leadership initiative designed to highlight positive stories of impact from Indian Country. Each year, CNAY selects five inspirational youth (ages 14-24) from across the country to serve as Champs, supporting their development through experience-based learning and tailored advocacy training. These young leaders are united by a desire to better their communities. All applicants, regardless of acceptance, become part of the CNAY network and engage with our growing community.





To schedule an interview with a 2025 Champion for Change or CNAY leader, please contact Jamie Levitt ( jamie.levitt@aspeninstitute.org ). Learn more about the Champions for Change program and Center for Native American Youth by visiting https://www.cnay.org/champions/ .