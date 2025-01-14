Toll Brothers Announces New Phase of Luxury Homes at Regency at Santa Rita Ranch in Liberty Hill, Texas

LIBERTY HILL, Texas, Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, has announced the release of a new phase of 100 home sites at its popular Regency at Santa Rita Ranch luxury 55+ community in Liberty Hill, Texas. This new phase offers incredible views, large home sites, and a variety of home designs to suit the needs and lifestyles of active adults. The Sales Center and five model homes are located at 500 Sweetgrass Court in Liberty Hill.

Regency at Santa Rita Ranch features three collections of luxury homes, each offering a range of floor plans and price points. Home designs range from 1,599 to over 3,568 square feet and include 2 to 4 bedrooms, 2 to 4 bathrooms, and 2- to 3-car garages. The community’s contemporary home designs showcase convenient single-level living, perfect for entertaining friends and family.





“We are thrilled to introduce a new phase of home sites at Regency at Santa Rita Ranch,” said Brandon Cooper, Division President of Toll Brothers in Austin. “This new release offers many large, oversized home sites with stunning views of the Texas Hill Country, providing an unparalleled living experience with exceptional amenities, modern home designs, and a vibrant lifestyle for active adults.”

Residents of Regency at Santa Rita Ranch enjoy access to world-class amenities, including a luxury amenity center known as The Retreat, featuring a resort-style pool, nine pickleball courts, bocce courts, a game lounge, and more. The community also boasts walking trails, a fitness center, and various common spaces for social gatherings. Additionally, a dedicated Lifestyle Director curates social events and activities for residents.

The community is conveniently located less than 35 miles from downtown Austin and just minutes from entertainment, live music, fine dining, and shopping in downtown Georgetown. Regency at Santa Rita Ranch is part of the award-winning Santa Rita Ranch master plan, which has received numerous accolades, including Community of the Year by the Home Builders Association of Greater Austin and the Austin Business Journal.

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio . The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

Toll Brothers Regency active-adult communities across the United States are planned with the active lifestyles of their residents in mind. Each community offers exquisitely designed homes with an array of luxury resort-style amenities, activities, and social events available for residents 55 years of age or older.

For more information on Regency at Santa Rita Ranch and Toll Brothers communities throughout Austin, call (833) 405-8655 or visit RegencyatSantaRitaRanch.com.





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

In 2024, Toll Brothers marked 10 years in a row being named to the Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies™ list and the Company’s Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron’s magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com .

From Fortune, ©2024 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

