AAA and Clearbrief Partner to Empower Arbitrators and Parties with AI-Powered Drafting Tools

NEW YORK and SEATTLE, Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Arbitration Association-International Centre for Dispute Resolution® (AAA-ICDR®), a leading provider of alternative dispute resolution services, has announced an innovative partnership with Clearbrief, a legal tech company, to provide their award-winning, AI-powered writing platform to the AAA-ICDR’s panel of 5,500 arbitrators and mediators for use on their AAA-ICDR cases. Hundreds of law firms, including the largest global law firms, courts and government agencies across the U.S. use Clearbrief’s SOC 2, Type 2-certified platform. The platform will enhance efficiency on AAA-ICDR administered cases by streamlining document summarization, drafting and fact-checking processes.

Before this launch, a successful six-month pilot program allowed AAA-ICDR panelists to test Clearbrief’s generative and traditional AI tools as applied to the dispute resolution process. The results demonstrated that Clearbrief enhanced efficiency and accuracy while reducing the time and costs associated with traditional dispute resolution workflows. Arbitrators and mediators could instantly generate timelines, search and summarize evidence, verify facts and laws, and hyperlink citations within draft awards. “Clearbrief has been huge for me,” said Louise LaMothe, an AAA-ICDR arbitrator and retired U.S. magistrate judge. Fellow AAA-ICDR Arbitrator Kyle-Beth Hilfer described Clearbrief’s cite-checking tools as “incredible.” “Clearbrief’s cite-checking tools are a huge time-saver when drafting an award. The integration with the electronic case hearing record and online case law repositories assures consistency and accuracy,” she said.

Through this partnership, the AAA-ICDR sets a new standard for dispute resolution by equipping panelists with generative AI tools and providing training in responsible AI use. “Clearbrief’s tools provide arbitrators, mediators and parties with unparalleled visibility into the key facts of a dispute. We are thrilled to collaborate with AAA in revolutionizing how documentary evidence is analyzed and documents written during arbitration,” said Clearbrief Founder and CEO Jacqueline Schafer. “The AAA’s commitment to training its workforce in Clearbrief’s technology ensures that their forum is the premier choice for clients seeking a modern dispute resolution experience. This also offers a significant advantage to AmLaw 200 firms exploring innovative ADR providers.”

Beyond panelists, Clearbrief’s platform will also be available to parties choosing the AAA-ICDR’s services for an additional fee on an individual case basis, offering valuable tools to streamline the arbitration or mediation process. “AI is the next significant chapter in the evolution of the practice of law,” said AAA-ICDR Arbitrator David Evans. “All lawyers, judges and arbitrators need to become familiar with AI’s benefits and risks and learn how to use it effectively.”

The AAA-ICDR is committed to advancing dispute resolution with technology. “At the AAA, we are transforming dispute resolution with cutting-edge AI tools with the security and accuracy required for confidential matters,” said AAA-ICDR President and CEO Bridget McCormack. “Clearbrief takes the slog out of understanding and organizing the facts so arbitrators can focus on drafting fair and well-reasoned awards in less time.”

This partnership is the latest step forward in the AAA-ICDR’s leadership in the legal community’s transition to responsible AI adoption in dispute resolution. By integrating Clearbrief into the AAA’s processes, the AAA-ICDR once again leverages technology to deliver efficient, effective and transparent outcomes for all parties.

About the American Arbitration Association

The not-for-profit AAA is the leading ADR service provider. It has administered more than eight million ADR cases since its founding in 1926. With offices throughout the United States and Singapore, the AAA provides organizations of all sizes in virtually every industry with ADR services and products. For more information, visit www.adr.org.

About the International Centre for Dispute Resolution

The International Centre for Dispute Resolution is the international division of the AAA and the largest international provider of dispute resolution services. Established in 1996, the ICDR serves parties from over 100 countries with multilingual staff experienced in international dispute resolution proceedings and a roster of over 725 arbitrators and mediators. For more information, visit www.icdr.org.

About Clearbrief

Clearbrief is an AI-powered, SaaS legal writing platform used by law firms, courts, government agencies and global in-house legal teams. Clearbrief’s technology integrates directly into Microsoft Word, allowing legal professionals to seamlessly research, verify and draft documents with unprecedented accuracy. Clearbrief was recognized as the 2023 Litigation Technology Product of the Year by Legalweek and integrates with LexisNexis, Relativity, iManage, Netdocs and more. For more information, visit clearbrief.com.