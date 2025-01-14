Up Network and DreamSmart Partner to Launch World’s First Web3 AI Glasses Powered by Google Gemini

Singapore, Singapore , Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Up Network, the user-powered AI agent operating system, has announced its partnership with DreamSmart, a global technology leader, to introduce the world’s first Web3 AI Glasses. This revolutionary product integrates state-of-the-art industrial design, AI, XR (extended reality) capabilities, and Web3 incentives, marking a pivotal step toward redefining human-machine interaction and advancing the post-smartphone era.

The Future of Human-Machine Interaction is Here

Developed under DreamSmart’s StarV brand, the Web3 AI Glasses redefine how we connect with technology, marking a paradigm shift in human-machine engagement. Powered by Google’s Gemini, these glasses allow you to interact naturally—just by talking—while delivering seamless, intuitive experiences. They simplify complexity, adapt to your needs with context-aware intelligence, and ensure your data remains private and under your control.

Features That Set a New Standard

Lightweight and Comfortable : Weighing just 44g, these glasses are built for all-day wear, delivering up to 8 hours of battery life for uninterrupted usage.

: Weighing just 44g, these glasses are built for all-day wear, delivering up to for uninterrupted usage. Immersive XR with Guidewave Technology : Featuring a sleek optical guidewave display , the glasses deliver a seamless extended reality (XR) experience for productivity, entertainment, and daily tasks.

: Featuring a sleek optical , the glasses deliver a experience for productivity, entertainment, and daily tasks. AI Intelligence Powered by Google Gemini: Equipped with Google Gemini and other advanced AI agents, the glasses provide real-time contextual intelligence, surpassing current offerings from major tech players like Google and Samsung.





Web3 Made Simple: AI Glasses Empowering Web3 for Everyone

Web3 technologies are complex, requiring users to interact with decentralized systems, manage wallets and digital assets, and engage with blockchain-based applications. Through its integration with Up Network, the Web3 AI Glasses elevates this experience by providing hands-free, natural language interaction, with real-time and context-aware assistance, bridging the gap between complexity and accessibility.

Key Benefits of the Web3 AI Glasses:

Simplified Web3 Access : AI agent swarms eliminate the steep learning curve and complexities of Web3. By handling tasks collaboratively and intuitively, these agents enable anyone—even crypto newcomers—to interact with blockchain and AI using natural language .

: eliminate the steep learning curve and complexities of Web3. By handling tasks collaboratively and intuitively, these agents enable anyone—even crypto newcomers—to interact with blockchain and AI using . AI-Driven Rewards : Tokenized incentives allow users to earn by interacting with AI agents, contributing insights, and engaging in decentralized activities.

: Tokenized incentives allow users to earn by interacting with AI agents, contributing insights, and engaging in decentralized activities. Data Sovereignty : Users own their data as an asset, maintaining full control and privacy through on-device processing and anonymized storage.

: Users own their data as an asset, maintaining through on-device processing and anonymized storage. Privacy-First Experience: All interactions are securely processed on-device, ensuring users retain their data sovereignty without compromising usability.

“This partnership with DreamSmart to launch the first Web3 AI Glasses represents a major step forward for Up Network,” said Devansh Khatri, Co-founder at Up Network. “These glasses are not just a device—they’re a gateway to the future of computing and decentralized technology, combining AI, XR, and Web3 incentives into one powerful ecosystem.”

Market Availability

The Web3 AI Glasses will be available in Q1 2025. Additional details on pricing, market availability, and exclusive previews will be announced soon.

About Up Network

Up Network is building a user-powered AI agent operating system for 18 billion smart devices globally. This platform empowers individuals to control, monetize, and govern their data while enabling AI agents to deliver personalized, context-aware experiences.

About DreamSmart

DreamSmart is a global technology innovator powered by its advanced Flyme AIOS operating system, cutting-edge AI capabilities, and a dynamic open ecosystem. Guided by its "smartphones + XR + smart cars" approach, DreamSmart Group drives synergies between consumer electronics and automotive industries to deliver immersive, multi-device experiences while building a global smart mobility ecosystem.

Media Contact

info@upnetwork.xyz



