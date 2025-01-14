Deadline Alert: Wolfspeed, Inc. (WOLF) Investors Who Lost Money Urged To Contact Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP About Securities Fraud Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP reminds investors of the upcoming January 17, 2025 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Wolfspeed, Inc. (“Wolfspeed” or the “Company”) (NYSE: WOLF) securities between August 16, 2023 and November 6, 2024, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

IF YOU SUFFERED A LOSS ON YOUR WOLFSPEED INVESTMENTS, CLICK HERE TO INQUIRE ABOUT POTENTIALLY PURSUING CLAIMS TO RECOVER YOUR LOSS UNDER THE FEDERAL SECURITIES LAWS.

What Happened?

On November 6, 2024, Wolfspeed released its first quarter fiscal 2025 financial results and provided second quarter guidance significantly below expectations due to “demand … ramp[ing] more slowly than [the Company] originally anticipated” as “EV customers revise their launch time lines as the market works though this transition period.” Additionally, while the Company previously estimated that its Mohawk Valley fabrication facility would result in $100 million in revenue, it now projected a range 30% to 50% below that mark.

On this news, Wolfspeed’s stock price fell $5.38, or 39.2%, to close at $8.33 per share on November 7, 2024, thereby injuring investors.

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the Company had overstated the demand for its key product and placed undue reliance on purported design wins; (2) the facility’s growth had begun to taper before even recognizing the $100 million revenue per quarter allegedly achievable with only 20% utilization of the fab, let alone the promised $2 billion revenue purportedly achievable by the facility; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Wolfspeed securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than January 17, 2025 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

Contact Us To Participate or Learn More:

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us:

Charles Linehan, Esq.,

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100,

Los Angeles California 90067

Email: shareholders@glancylaw.com

Telephone: 310-201-9150,

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

