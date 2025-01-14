MasterCraft Debut’s New XStar Lineup at Prestigious Barrett-Jackson Auction in Scottsdale, Arizona

VONORE, Tenn., Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MasterCraft Boat Company, a MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: MCFT) subsidiary and the best-selling towboat brand, is set to showcase its newly redesigned flagship model, the XStar, at the prestigious Barrett-Jackson Auction in Scottsdale, Arizona, January 19-26, prominently displayed on Luxury Row. In addition, MasterCraft will officially kick-off its new partnership with Chevrolet, after recently naming the Silverado as the “Official Truck & Tow Vehicle” of the brand, with a Silverado HD 2500 prominently displayed alongside the redesigned XStar lineup.

Recently launched in both its iconic 23-foot design and an all-new 25-foot model, the display at Barrett-Jackson’s iconic event will offer consumers their first up-close look at the groundbreaking updates to the XStar model lineup.

"We’re thrilled to unveil the all-new XStar at the prestigious Barrett-Jackson Auction,” said Krista Schipner, Vice President of Marketing at MasterCraft. “As a key market for MasterCraft, the Phoenix area offers an incredible opportunity to connect with boating enthusiasts and MasterCraft owners. This event is the perfect stage to showcase the stunning redesign of our flagship model, the XStar.”

The event will serve as the launchpad for MasterCraft’s exciting new partnership with Chevrolet, as visitors to Luxury Row will get an exclusive first look at this collaboration, with a Silverado HD 2500 prominently displayed alongside the redesigned XStar model. Following the event, MasterCraft will kick off a nationwide roadshow, featuring over 100 stops, where the Silverado HD 2500 and the XStar models will be showcased together, exemplifying unmatched power, performance, and craftsmanship both on the road and on the water.

The XStar lineup sets a new standard for power, performance, and luxury, boasting bold upgrades that enhance every aspect of the boating experience. Among its standout features is the all-new MAAX (MasterCraft Aft Audio Experience) System, delivering unprecedented sound quality to elevate every adventure on the water. Additional innovations include a redesigned helm for intuitive control and the cutting-edge Z100 tower, combining style with functionality. At its core, the XStar is powered by the world’s most powerful towboat engine—the Ilmor Supercharged 6.2L—delivering an impressive 630 horsepower and 665 lb-ft of torque. Perfectly paired with MasterCraft’s SurfStar system and a fully redesigned hull and ballast configuration, the XStar lineup guarantees an unparalleled experience, whether behind the wheel or behind the boat.

MasterCraft’s exclusive engine partner, Ilmor, and local dealer partner, Wolf Watersports, will also be present in the booth. Wolf Watersports representatives and MasterCraft Factory representatives will be available on-site to answer questions and assist consumers in starting the order process for the 2025 XStar models, which are now available for purchase through local dealerships.

For more information, visit MasterCraft.com and follow along on Instagram , YouTube , X and Facebook .

About MasterCraft:

MasterCraft is a world-renowned innovator, designer, manufacturer, and marketer of premium performance sport boats. Founded in 1968, MasterCraft has cultivated its iconic brand image through a rich history of industry-leading innovation, and more than five decades after the original MasterCraft made its debut, the company’s goal remains the same - to continue building the world’s best ski, wakeboard, wakesurf, and luxury performance powerboats.

About MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc.:

Headquartered in Vonore, TN, MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCFT) is a leading innovator, designer, manufacturer and marketer of premium recreational powerboats through its three wholly-owned brands, MasterCraft, Crest and Balise. Through these three brands, MasterCraft Boat Holdings has leading market share positions in two of the fastest-growing segments of the powerboat industry – performance sport boats and pontoon boats. For more information about MasterCraft Boat Holdings, please visit Investors.MasterCraft.com , www.MasterCraft.com , www.CrestPontoonBoats.com , and www.BalisePontoonBoats.com