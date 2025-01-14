National Canadian Film Day Returns on April 16 to Give Us Something to Believe In

Searching for hope in 2025?

We’ve got films to inspire you!

TORONTO, Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada — the 51st state? Maybe not so much. Interesting times, eh? Good thing we’re not only polite, we are tough as the pre-Cambrian Shield. And fortunately that includes our filmmakers. They know how to keep hope and inspiration alive even if it’s cold and dark outside.

National Canadian Film Day (CanFilmDay) returns on April 16, 2025, with a programming Spotlight on Canadian films that are sure to give you a sense of connection, strength, and hope. The 2025 Spotlight – Something to Believe In – includes stories that capture the power of art, of community, of having a dream, and of fighting for what you believe in.

We are honoured to announce that Canada’s Governor General, Her Excellency the Right Honourable Mary Simon, has granted viceregal patronage to National Canadian Film Day again this year.

CanFilmDay and this year’s Spotlight list provide Canadians an opportunity to gather together to indulge in some of Canada’s best cinema. The Spotlight showcases Canadian favourites old and new, including some of the top films from 2024 festivals, such as:

Universal Language – dir. Matthew Rankin – Canada’s submission to the 2025 Academy Awards



Bergers (Shepherds) – dir. Sophie Deraspe – winner of the Best Canadian Feature Film Award at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival



Yintah – dir. Jennifer Wickham (Wet'suwet'en), Brenda Michell (Wet'suwet'en), Michael Toledano – winner of the Best Canadian Documentary Award at the 2024 Hot Docs Festival



In addition to recent festival highlights, the 2025 programming will also include special anniversary screenings of some of Canada’s most beloved films, such as:

Oscar-winning documentary The Man Who Skied Down Everest, directed by Bruce Nyznik and Lawrence Schiller, celebrating its 50th anniversary



Sunshine, directed by István Szabó, nominated for 14 Genie Awards (winning Best Picture) and 3 Golden Globes, celebrating its 25th anniversary



Alan Zweig’s cult favourite documentary Vinyl, celebrating its 25th anniversary



Ladies and Gentlemen, Mr. Leonard Cohen, directed by Don Owen and Donald Brittain, released 60 years ago



C.R.A.Z.Y., the instant classic by the late, Oscar-nominated Jean-Marc Vallée, having its 20th anniversary



Clement Virgo’s Rude, winner of the Best Canadian Feature Film Award and a Special Jury Citation at the 1995 Toronto International Film Festival, released 30 years ago



You can browse the full list of films at canfilmday.ca/spotlight .

As always, CanFilmDay will reach across Canada and around the world with free in-person events hosted by hundreds of screening partners in communities big and small. And our broadcast and streaming partners don’t want you to miss the party – they’ll be programming Canadian films to enjoy from the comfort of your couch.

As we’ve done for the past eleven years, there will be a variety of different activities, and programming for audiences young and old:

Screenings at film festivals, cinemas, libraries, community centres, schools, friendship centres, retirement residences, art galleries, military bases and more



Filmmaker and special guest Q&As following many of the films



Hundreds of screenings of Indigenous-made films, including a special tribute to the late Honourable Senator Murray Sinclair

A variety of French-language programming screened for both Francophone and Anglophone communities nationwide



Events around the world in partnership with Global Affairs Canada



Our annual livestream for 15,000+ high school students



A wealth of great Canadian films to watch from home, thanks to our many broadcast and streaming partners



And much more – so look out for more announcements in the coming weeks

If you’d like to host a free event for your community, visit canfilmday.ca/register and sign up today.

Visit canfilmday.ca for more information in the lead-up to April 16. You can also find us on Facebook, TikTok and Instagram: @CanFilmDay and #CanFilmDay.

About REEL CANADA

REEL CANADA is a charitable organization that promotes the diversity of Canadian film and its power to spark important conversations about what it means to be Canadian. Through our core programmes — Our Films in Our Schools, Welcome to Canada, Reel Opportunities, and National Canadian Film Day (CanFilmDay) — REEL CANADA has reached millions of students, new Canadians, and general audience members.

