CN’s Acquisition of Iowa Northern Approved by STB

MONTREAL, Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) is pleased to announce that the U.S. Surface Transportation Board (STB) has approved CN’s acquisition of Iowa Northern Railway Company (IANR).

The decision allows CN to combine IANR’s 175 route miles with CN’s nearly 20,000-mile rail network as early as February 13, 2025. A combined CN-IANR will offer single-line service to better connect grain, fertilizer, renewable fuels, and industrial markets to CN’s North American network. Customers and local businesses along the IANR network will benefit from new optionality to respond to the needs of their existing markets and accelerate growth in new markets.

“We recognize and thank the STB for its commitment to a rigorous process that has yielded the right outcome. We look forward to welcoming the team at Iowa Northern Railway into our CN family of railroaders, and we are carefully preparing for a successful integration. We are excited to grow our network, offering customers, farmers and our supply chain partners with single-line access to new markets. This is an important step in our growth plan, reinforcing our commitment to providing customers with exceptional rail service and powering the economy.”

Tracy Robinson, President and Chief Executive Officer, CN



“I am honored by the STB’s approval of Iowa Northern joining together with CN. This combination is a milestone in my 55-year career. I am proud of what Iowa Northern’s employees and customers have built and their important role in Iowa’s economy. I am also excited about the benefits of our combination for customers, employees, and the communities we serve.”

Daniel Sabin, Chairman at Iowa Northern Railway

CN Forward-Looking Statements

About CN

CN powers the economy by safely transporting more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year for its customers. With its nearly 20,000-mile rail network and related transportation services, CN connects Canada’s Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. Midwest and the Gulf of Mexico, contributing to sustainable trade and the prosperity of the communities in which it operates since 1919.

About Iowa Northern Railway

The Iowa Northern, based in Waterloo, is a critical transportation network in Iowa, facilitating high levels of economic development for the communities it serves. The company has been long regarded as one of the country’s premier and fastest-growing independent shortline railroads led by the Sabin family.