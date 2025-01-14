Publicis Groupe: Half-year liquidity contract statement

January 14, 2025 – Paris – Under the liquidity contract entered into between Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris: FR0000130577, CAC 40] and BNP Paribas, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31, 2024:

46,250 shares

€14,605,537

Over the second half of 2024, the following transactions were negotiated:

on buy side, 703,276 shares for €69,391,259 € (5,043 transactions).

on sell side, 707,863 shares for €70,279,991 € (5,643 transactions).

As a reminder:

On the last half year statement on June 30, 2024, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:



40,704 shares



€14,498,569



Over the first half of 2024, the following transactions were negotiated:



on buy side, 491,581 shares for €46,788,018 (3,493 transactions)



on sell side, 460,323 shares for €43,798,926 (3,840 transactions).



On September 12, 2022, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:



95,500 shares



€10,076,020



The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22, 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.





