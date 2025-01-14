Groupe Porteur selected for the Gatineau-Ottawa tramway

MONTREAL, QC, Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Société de transport de l’Outaouais has awarded the contract for professional, technical, and multidisciplinary services on the Gatineau-Ottawa tramway project to Groupe Porteur, which comprises SYSTRA Canada, Egis, and EXP. This 24-kilometre tramway project will be an important link between downtown Gatineau and Ottawa, the capital city of Canada.

Collaboration for sustainable mobility and future connections

In collaboration with architectural firms Richez_Associés and Provencher Roy, Groupe Porteur is proud to be a part of this ambitious project, which will transform urban mobility and forge sustainable connections between communities. Groupe Porteur will support the TramGO Project Office through all phases of the C$114 million Gatineau-Ottawa tramway contract, including:

Technical and environmental studies Procurement Construction work supervision and commissioning tests



For Samuel Derosiaux, Executive Vice President, Transit, SYSTRA Canada, “We are deeply honored by the trust the Société de transport de l’Outaouais (STO) has placed in Groupe Porteur for this significant project. We will dedicate our most talented professionals to every phase of its delivery. Together, we are committed to offering citizens an efficient, sustainable and innovative transportation system that is perfectly integrated into the urban environment of the cities of Gatineau and Ottawa.”

A visionary plan for urban modernization

The complexity of a large-scale project can be a challenge. Groupe Porteur has the proven experience and will work closely to ensure the project is navigated successfully to completion. Jean Steenhouwer, Chief Commercial Officer of Egis in Canada, notes, “In Spring 2025, Groupe Porteur will hand in a work plan detailing all project deliverables and associated schedules. It will serve as the basis for the action plan of all future public consultations on the project.” The technical and environmental studies for the 22 of 24 kilometres of the route on Quebec territory will also begin this Spring.

For Guillaume Halde, EXP’s Senior Vice President, Infrastructure, “The Gatineau-Ottawa tramway is much more than just a transit project. It embodies an ambitious vision of sustainable mobility, infrastructure modernization, and development of the urban fabric. With Groupe Porteur, we are proud to be part of a project that will shape the future of this dynamic region. Behind this project stand a host of people—members of our multifaceted teams, including urban planning experts, whose greatest strength lies in their local roots.”

Highlights of the Gatineau-Ottawa tramway

24 km of new line, including 22 in Quebec and 2 in Ontario (see circuit map)

Y-shaped circuit with a South (10.5 km) and North (7.5 km) branch

37 stations

4 multimodal exchange hubs

Commissioning by 2035



For more information on the project, visit www.tramwaygatineauottawa.ca

About SYSTRA Canada

With its main office in Montréal, Quebec since 1990, SYSTRA Canada delivers innovative consulting, engineering, and project management services in all fields of transportation, including track & infrastructure, rolling stock, railway operations, signalling & telecommunications, economic & financial studies, marketing, institutional & management consulting, as well as support services. SYSTRA Canada is a member of the SYSTRA consulting and engineering group, a world leader in transport solutions design, with 11,000 employees and a presence in 80 countries. Our experts draw on extensive professional experience gained in Canada and abroad together with SYSTRA Group’s core value of excellence. For more information, visit the SYSTRA Canada website.

About Egis

Egis is an international player active in architecture, consulting, construction engineering and mobility services. We create and operate intelligent infrastructures and buildings that respond to the climate emergency and contribute to a more balanced, sustainable and resilient territorial development. Operating in 100 countries, Egis puts the expertise of its 19,500 employees at the service of its clients and develops cutting-edge innovations accessible to all projects. Through its wide range of activities, Egis is a key player in the collective organisation of society and the living environment of citizens all over the world. For more information, visit the Egis in Canada website.

About EXP

With a mission to understand, innovate, partner and deliver, EXP provides engineering, architecture, design and consulting services to the world’s built and natural environments. Our heritage dates back to 1906, when the earliest of EXP’s predecessor companies started its engineering infrastructure practice. Since then, we have grown to a full-service, multidisciplinary firm delivering projects and solutions to clients and communities around the world. Today, thousands of creative professionals across EXP work together to deliver extraordinary experiences year after year. For more information, visit the EXP website.

