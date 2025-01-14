OP Solutions Appoints Michael Kallish as Chief Executive Officer

Tampa, Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OP Solutions, the emerging leader in comprehensive technology solutions for orthotic and prosthetic practitioners, today announces the appointment of Michael Kallish as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Kallish will succeed founder Jason Kahle, who will focus on technology and supportive evidence to further enhance the company’s first-of-its-kind, AI-enabled EMR, and workflow platform, OP Compass.

“I am excited to join OP Solutions and our dedicated team bringing efficiency, compliance, and financial well-being to our O&P clients and enhancing the care they provide to their valued patients,” said Kallish. “OP Solutions is meeting the unique needs of orthotic and prosthetic practitioners with comprehensive solutions that streamline the management of their practice, simplify care delivery, and enable great patient and client experiences.”

Kallish joins OP Solutions following an accomplished career in healthcare technology, having led tech-enabled services company Encoda LLC as its CEO for the past ten years, transforming the company into the nation’s leading cross-PM revenue cycle enhancement platform. Before Encoda, Kallish was head of strategy & corporate development for Medical Present Value, the leader in payment integrity and patient estimation solutions, now part of Experian Health.

“Michael brings a wealth of experience in the healthcare and technology sectors, with a proven track record of transformative leadership”, said Jason Kahle, President, founder, Chief Technology and Research Officer of OP Solutions. “His obsession with solving hard problems through innovation and his ability to connect with people, whether customers, engineers, or investors make him the ideal leader for OP Solutions. “

Concurrent with this transition, OP Solutions has received a growth investment from the Paluch Family Trust and will be adding healthcare information technology veteran and entrepreneur, Dean Paluch, as an advisor and member of its board of directors. Paluch most recently co-founded, Wave HDC, the industry leader in AI-enhanced data curation solutions enabling hospitals, health systems, and laboratory companies to identify unknown insurance coverage and critical patient demographics. Wave HDC was acquired by Experian Health in 2024.

“I’m honored to partner with a team that thrives on bold ideas,” said Paluch. “The company’s groundbreaking approach to transforming the workflow for an O&P practitioner is truly exciting. I look forward to contributing to their growth and helping expand the impact of their mission to improve patient outcomes and practice efficiencies.”

About OP Solutions

Built by practitioners with 30 years of clinical and research experience, Compass, developed by OP Health Solutions (dba OP Solutions) is the only web-based electronic health record (EHR) in the O&P profession using structured data guided by regulations to ensure that clients input required information to properly justify medical necessity. Current legacy O&P system workflows are outdated and inefficient and lead to poor documentation resulting in denied claims, payer audits, and payer claw-backs. Compass boasts single-input efficiency, eliminating redundancy by auto-populating required documents such as comprehensive clinical notes, evidence-based references, SWOs, Dear Doctor letters, and practice and patient analytics. OP Solutions partners with its clients to provide full practice automation and management of their revenue cycles.