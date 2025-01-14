CavMac Appoints Bryan Hoge as Principal and Consulting Actuary

ATLANTA and OMAHA, Neb., Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CavMac LLC., a leading public sector actuarial and benefits consulting firm in the U.S., is proud to announce the appointment of Bryan Hoge, FSA, EA, FCA, MAAA, as Principal and Consulting Actuary. Bryan will join the CavMac leadership team, further strengthening its commitment to providing exceptional expertise and service to public sector clients.

“Over his 11 years with CavMac, Bryan has been an indispensable member of our team, consistently demonstrating the leadership qualities we seek in a Principal," said Ed Koebel, Chief Executive Officer and Consulting Actuary at CavMac. "I am confident that his vision and leadership will drive CavMac to even greater success and help us achieve new milestones."

With nearly 20 years of public sector actuarial and consulting experience, Mr. Hoge has worked with a wide array of public sector clients. As co-lead consulting actuary for several state and municipal pension plans in the Midwest, he is well-regarded for his expertise. Bryan is also a sought-after speaker at national and regional conferences, including the National Council on Teacher Retirement (NCTR), Opal Group’s Public Funds Summit, and the Missouri Association of Public Employee Retirement Systems (MAPERS). His skills span the full spectrum of public sector benefit consulting, encompassing plan design, legislative impact analysis, asset/liability modeling, federal compliance, and GASB requirements.

About CavMac

CavMac (formerly Cavanaugh Macdonald Consulting) is one of the leading public sector actuarial and benefits consulting firms in the U.S. With headquarters in the Atlanta metro area, an office in the Omaha metro area, and actuarial professionals located throughout the country, CavMac is focused on delivering innovative, creative, and technically proficient advice to help benefit plans thrive in the future. Since 2005, CavMac has provided actuarial consulting services for Defined Benefit Pension Funds and Retiree Healthcare Plans in the public sector. Our mission is to offer state and local governments the experience and dedication they deserve in retaining actuarial consulting services for their employee pension and benefit plans. For more information, visit CavMacConsulting.com.

