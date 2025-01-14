QuisLex Achieves ISO 27001:2022 Certification

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuisLex, a leading alternative legal services provider and pioneer in the industry, announces its successful completion of the ISO 27001:2022 transition audit. Building on its existing certification under the previous standard, ISO 27001:2013, this achievement reinforces QuisLex’s commitment to maintaining the highest standards of information security and operational excellence. The company also recently completed the periodic audits for both quality management systems and information security management systems. The revised ISO standards achieved by QuisLex align with the latest global security best practices.

ISO/IEC 27001 is the world’s best-known standard for information security management systems (ISMS), providing organizations with guidance for establishing, implementing, maintaining and continually improving ISMS. Conformity with ISO/IEC 27001 means QuisLex has in place a system to manage risks related to the security of data owned or handled by the company and that this system respects all the best practices and principles enshrined in this international standard. As part of the audit conducted, QuisLex project teams and departments effectively demonstrated their adherence to the processes outlined for both QMS and ISMS.

“Achieving the latest ISO certification reflects the collaborative efforts and dedication of our teams and underscores our commitment both to protecting information assets and maintaining operational excellence,” says QuisLex’s chief technology officer Michel Sahyoun. “Completing these audits was no small endeavor, and I am proud of our team for their continued support of this priority.”

The new version of ISO/IEC 27001 was released on October 25, 2022, with a three-year transition timeline for compliance with the new standards. The 2022 version includes significant new and updated security controls from the 2013 version, reflecting the many changes in technology and security threats. These include the introduction of digital technologies like the cloud and automation and the recent increased adoption of those, recognition of cybersecurity and privacy risks and the changing threat landscape with new types of malware and ransomware.

About QuisLex

QuisLex is an award-winning legal services provider that specializes in managed document review, contract management, compliance services, legal spend management and legal operations consulting. Our full-time highly trained attorneys, process experts, legal technologists, statisticians and linguists work closely with our clients to reduce costs, mitigate risk and maximize efficiency. QuisLex is regularly acknowledged as a leader in the legal services industry and proud to be recognized by the Association of Corporate Counsel as an ACC Value Champion, Chambers and Partners as a Band 1 New Law Provider and the New York Law Journal as a Top Managed Document Review Services Provider. QuisLex is nationally certified by the New York & New Jersey Minority Supplier Development Council as a Minority Business Enterprise (MBE). To learn more, visit www.quislex.com.

