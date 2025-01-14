A&A Ready Mixed Concrete, Inc. Donates $50,000 to Southern California Wildfire Relief

GARDENA, Calif., Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As wildfires continue to devastate the greater Los Angeles region, fueled by relentless Santa Ana winds, A&A Ready Mixed Concrete, Inc., headquartered in Gardena, has stepped up to support affected communities. The company has pledged a donation of $50,000 to the Southern California wildfire disaster relief efforts through the California Community Foundation’s Wildfire Recovery Fund.

The fires, which have tragically claimed at least 24 lives and consumed over 40,000 acres, have left countless families and communities in need of immediate aid and long-term recovery assistance. The California Community Foundation’s Wildfire Recovery Fund plays a pivotal role in addressing these needs, providing critical support to affected areas by complementing immediate relief efforts with intermediate recovery and long-term resilience planning.

“A&A Ready Mixed Concrete is committed to supporting the communities where we live and work, especially during times of crisis,” said Kurt Caillier, President of A&A Ready Mixed Concrete, Inc. “We are proud to contribute to the recovery efforts and encourage other companies to join us in donating to the California Community Foundation to help those affected rebuild and recover.”

The Wildfire Recovery Fund contributes to various recovery initiatives, including temporary housing, financial assistance for displaced families, mental health services, and community rebuilding efforts. Since its inception, the fund has been a critical resource for Southern California residents facing the devastating impacts of wildfires.

A&A Ready Mixed Concrete encourages other organizations and individuals to contribute to the California Community Foundation’s Wildfire Recovery Fund. Donations can be made at www.calfund.org/wildfire-recovery.

About A&A Ready Mixed Concrete, Inc.

A&A Ready Mixed Concrete, Inc., headquartered in Gardena, CA, is a leading provider of ready-mixed concrete solutions for residential, commercial, and infrastructure projects across Southern California. With a strong commitment to quality and community, A&A Ready Mixed Concrete continues to support the region through innovative solutions and corporate responsibility initiatives.

