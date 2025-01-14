Kick Off the New Year with the Momcozy Baby Registry Campaign: Win Exclusive Parenting Essentials

New York, NY, Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Momcozy is excited to announce the launch of its very own Baby Registry System. The launch campaign will run from January 15th to January 30th, offering expecting moms a chance to win incredible prizes that simplify parenting and celebrate their journey into motherhood. Prizes include the ChangeGo Stroller, DinerPal High Chair, DreamSync™ Baby Sound Machine, and exclusive discount coupons of up to 20% for the Momcozy website.





The theme, “From the Start, Choose What Lasts,” encourages moms to make thoughtful choices that offer lasting value. This is a limited-time opportunity to kick-start your new year with trusted parenting essentials and a chance to win exclusive prizes.

The prize lineup includes:

ChangeGo Stroller : Lightweight and maneuverable, perfect for everyday adventures with your little one.

: Lightweight and maneuverable, perfect for everyday adventures with your little one. DinerPal High Chair : Stylish and functional, designed to make mealtime safe and comfortable.

: Stylish and functional, designed to make mealtime safe and comfortable. DreamSync™ Baby Sound Machine : Helps your baby fall asleep peacefully, giving moms more time to relax.

: Helps your baby fall asleep peacefully, giving moms more time to relax. Momcozy Website Discount Coupons: Get 15% or 20% off Momcozy’s best-loved products.

In addition to these prizes, the Momcozy Baby Registry highlights several other must-have products, including the Momcozy Wearable Breast Pumps, Baby Monitor, Bottle Washer, and more—each designed to simplify parenting and provide lasting value.

How to Participate

It’s simple to join and win:

Visit the event page and register for the Momcozy Baby Registry on the Momcozy website. Complete your registration and share it with loved ones during the January event period to receive one entry into the prize draw.

The winners will be announced after the event ends on Momcozy’s official social media channels.

About Momcozy

Since its founding in 2018, Momcozy has rapidly emerged as a leader in the FemTech space, offering a groundbreaking range of products designed to support mothers and babies from pregnancy through postpartum and beyond. With a commitment to innovation and comfort, Momcozy has redefined maternal care with its wearable breast pumps, nursing bras, and other essential products that seamlessly integrate into the lives of modern mothers. Loved by over 3 million mothers across 60 countries, Momcozy’s products are sold directly on the brand's website and by major retailers such as Babylist, Walmart, Target, and Amazon. Momcozy's mission is to offer comprehensive solutions that empower mothers with the comfort and support they need at every stage of their journey. Learn more about Momcozy at www.momcozy.com