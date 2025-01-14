Toll Brothers New Luxury Home Community Coming Soon to the River District in Charlotte, North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest community, Toll Brothers at the River District, is coming soon to the highly anticipated master-planned River District located next to the Catawba River in Charlotte, North Carolina. Construction of the Toll Brothers Sales Center and model homes is set to begin in the spring of 2025 and sales will start this summer.

Toll Brothers at the River District will include 63 new luxury three-story townhomes, priced from the $500,000s. Home buyers will be able to choose from two exquisite home designs with 3 to 4 bedrooms and up to 2,280 square feet, each built with the outstanding quality, craftsmanship, and value for which Toll Brothers is known.





“We are excited to launch this new chapter in modern living at the River District,” said Ryan Switzer, Division President of Toll Brothers in Charlotte. “Our stunning townhome community is perfectly situated next to the Catawba River with easy access to uptown, so buyers can create their dream home and experience a lifestyle where convenience meets nature in this vibrant master-planned community.”

Located within the 1,400-acre River District master-planned community, Toll Brothers residents will enjoy a wealth of amenities and miles of scenic trails along the beautiful Catawba River. Future onsite amenities include multiple pools, a clubhouse, dog park, playground, farmers market, walking and biking trails, access to the Catawba River, and more. They will also enjoy being within close proximity to nearby shopping, dining, and everyday conveniences.

Major highways including Interstate 485 and Highways 74 and 160 are easily accessible from Toll Brothers at The River District, offering convenient access to the airport and Uptown Charlotte just minutes away.

For more information on Toll Brothers at the River District, call (866) 232-1719 or visit TollBrothers.com/Charlotte.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

In 2024, Toll Brothers marked 10 years in a row being named to the Fortune World's Most Admired Companies™ list and the Company’s Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron’s magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2024 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

