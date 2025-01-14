The Bahamas Invites Lovebirds to Celebrate the Inaugural 'Bahamas Romance Week' from 30 Jan. – 6 Feb. 2025

Nassau, Bahamas, Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation, in partnership with the Bahamas Bridal Association, is excited to announce the launch of the first-ever Bahamas Romance Week. This enchanting event will take place from 30 Jan. to 6 Feb. 2025 as a week-long celebration of love in all its forms. Participants will be offered a curated collection of exclusive deals, immersive experiences, exciting giveaways, and inspiring moments within some of the world’s most beautiful and enchanting settings—all designed to celebrate romance at every turn.

This event marks a new chapter for The Bahamas as a premier destination for romance, offering a week dedicated to love, where couples immerse themselves in all the destination has to offer as they plan the next chapter of their lives together. Bahamas Romance Week will feature numerous activities ranging from meeting with on-island wedding planners ready to map out the perfect ceremony to romantic adventures to kick off a lifetime together, all set against the stunning backdrop of The Bahamas’ legendary turquoise waters, secluded cays and hidden beaches.

The Hon. I. Chester Cooper, Bahamas Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation, said: “The Bahamas has long been celebrated for its romantic allure, and with Bahamas Romance Week, we are taking that reputation to new heights. We are offering couples the chance to immerse themselves in a destination where romance is woven into every moment. Come and celebrate your love in a place where the very air whispers romance and every experience is designed to create unforgettable memories.”

Bahamas Romance Week allows travelers to take advantage of the most irresistible and romantic hotel offers on destination weddings, island honeymoons, and “just because” romantic getaways. From barefoot “I dos” on the beach to island-hopping honeymoons, couples of all kinds will find endless possibilities across The Bahamas’ 16 beautiful islands.

Latia Duncombe, Director General of the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation, added: “This week is about more than just celebrating love—it’s about unveiling the full spectrum of what The Bahamas has to offer as a premier romantic destination. From lively, vibrant festivities to peaceful, intimate moments, we have carefully curated an itinerary that reflects the true essence of romance in our islands. Every experience has been designed not just to captivate couples in the moment, but to create lasting memories that will inspire them to return to The Bahamas, year after year, to rediscover the magic of love in paradise.”

Recently shortlisted as the Leading Wedding Destination 2024 by the World Travel Awards, The Bahamas continues to enchant visitors with its romantic offerings. Bahamas Romance Week is set to become an annual highlight on the global romance calendar, drawing couples looking to create or celebrate their love stories amidst the islands’ natural splendour.

Interested couples can find more information and make reservations at https://www.bahamas.com/romance-week.

About The Bahamas:

The Bahamas has over 700 islands and cays, as well as 16 unique island destinations. Located only 50 miles off the coast of Florida, it offers a quick and easy way for travelers to escape their everyday. The island nation also boasts world-class fishing, diving, boating and thousands of miles of the Earth's most spectacular beaches for families, couples and adventurers to explore. See why It's Better in The Bahamas at www.bahamas.com or on Facebook, YouTube or Instagram.

