Tieks Encourages Customers to Support Individuals Affected by Los Angeles Wildfires

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tieks, a luxury ballet flat company, announced the launch of Tieks for LA , a campaign designed to encourage critical donations for victims, first responders and communities affected by the Los Angeles wildfires. Through this initiative, Tieks is offering $50 gift cards to individuals who contribute $25 or more – through monetary or in-kind donations – to nonprofit organizations supporting wildfire relief efforts.

“Los Angeles is our home, and we feel an urgent responsibility to step up and help those affected by the devastating wildfires,” said Kfir Gavrieli, CEO and founder of Tieks. “Tieks for LA is an opportunity to stand with our city and empower the incredible organizations and first responders working tirelessly to provide relief and restore hope.”

Within 48 hours of going live, the Tieks for LA campaign has raised over $50,000 for victims and first responders of the Los Angeles wildfires. The company directs customers to Charity Navigator and the Los Angeles Times for lists of reputable nonprofit organizations accepting monetary and in-kind donations. Donors can also send essential items directly to Tieks, which will be distributed to wildfire victims and first responders. Items can be mailed to 5731 Buckingham Parkway, Culver City, CA 90230.

Tieks for LA continues the company’s long-standing commitment to philanthropy and mobilizing its client base to support those in need. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the company launched Operation Sew Together, which mobilized customers to produce masks for frontline medical providers facing extreme shortages. Tieks also hosted Tieks for Ukraine, a virtual auction that raised upwards of $87,000 worth of funds – 100% of which was allocated to provide meals to aid war-affected Ukrainians.

For more information and to participate in Tieks for LA, visit: https://tieks.com/tieksforla .

About Tieks: Stylish, comfortable, durable, and foldable, Tieks are the most versatile flats in the world. Tieks is committed to women’s empowerment and, through the Gavrieli Foundation, has become the largest individual lender in the world on Kiva, sending over $10,000,000 to women entrepreneurs living in poverty around the world.

