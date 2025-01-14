TransMedics Group, Inc. Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises TransMedics Group, Inc. (“TransMedics” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: TMDX) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud and may file a class action on behalf of investors. TransMedics investors that lost money on their investment are encouraged to contact Lesley Portnoy, Esq.

The investigation is examining whether the Company made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose critical information to investors. TransMedics is the subject of a report released by Scorpion Capital on January 10, 2025. The report alleges that, in its 20 years of shorting stocks, TransMedics represents the most extreme and grotesque case of healthcare fraud encountered. It claims that the fraud is not only significant in scale but also exploits the most vulnerable patients—those terminally ill and in desperate need of an organ. According to the report, the "fortunate" patients who receive a diseased or damaged organ rejected by reputable surgeons and centers are unaware of the hidden, unethical incentives that led to the organ being provided to them.

