Foreign Investors in Addison Row (JF32) Project Obtain Conditional Green Card Approvals

WASHINGTON, Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EB5 Capital is pleased to announce the first individual I-526E petition approval for an investor in its Addison Row (JF32) project. An I-526E approval is a significant step in the EB-5 immigration process as it qualifies the investor and their eligible immediate family members for conditional permanent residency in the United States. The approved petition was filed in November 2022 and was pending for 25.6 months.

Addison Row (JF32) is a 327-unit apartment building in Capitol Heights, Maryland, a suburb of Washington, DC. The $105.6 million development was completed in 2024 and features nearly 400,000 gross square feet including a clubhouse, fitness center, swimming pool, picnic area, dog park, and approximately 500 parking spaces. EB5 Capital raised foreign capital from 52 investors, representing a variety of nationalities, to finance a portion of the capital stack.

“We are excited to have received the first I-526E approval for this project,” said Natalia Pronina, Vice President of Investor Relations at EB5 Capital. “This important milestone highlights our dedication to offering outstanding EB-5 investment opportunities to our investors.”

To date, EB5 Capital has raised foreign investor funds across over 40 EB-5 projects throughout the United States. Addison Row (JF32) is EB5 Capital’s 32nd project which has reached the conditional green card stage for foreign investors going through the EB-5 immigration process. Now that the first petition has been approved, additional I-526E petition adjudications for this project are expected in the near future.

About EB5 Capital

EB5 Capital provides qualified foreign investors with opportunities to invest in job-creating commercial real estate projects under the United States Immigrant Investor Program (EB-5 Visa Program). Headquartered in Washington, DC, EB5 Capital’s distinguished track record and leadership in the industry has attracted investors from over 75 countries. As one of the oldest and most active Regional Center operators in the country, the firm has raised over $1 billion of foreign capital across approximately 40 EB-5 projects. 100% of our investors’ funds are protected by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) insurance prior to their deployment into our projects. Please visit www.eb5capital.com for more information.

