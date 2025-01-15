Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Kyverna, Sun Communities, Cassava, and Marqeta and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that class actions have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KYTX), Sun Communities (NYSE: SUI), Cassava Sciences, Inc (NASDAQ: SAVA), and Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ). Stockholders have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KYTX)

Class Period: Kyverna securities pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's offering documents issued in connection with its initial public offering ("IPO") conducted on February 8, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 7, 2025

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Kyverna was in possession of adverse data related to one of its ongoing trials. The Company’s lead product was negatively impacted by the undisclosed adverse data, which made the trends and disclosed results in the offering documents misleading. The Company’s discussion of risk factors failed to adequately describe the risk of it withholding clinical data. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Kyverna, investors suffered damages.

Sun Communities (NYSE: SUI)

Class Period: February 28, 2019 - September 24, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 10, 2025

The complaint alleges that defendants provided investors with material information concerning SUI’s accounting practices and internal control over financial reporting. On September 24, 2024, after market close, an investment research report emerged calling into question the integrity of SUI’s Board and the integrity of the Company’s governance, controls, and financial disclosures. Investors and analysts reacted immediately to SUI’s revelation. The price of SUI’s common stock declined dramatically. From a closing market price of $139.10 per share on September 24, 2024, SUI’s stock price fell to a low of $137.48 per share on September 25, 2024.

Cassava Sciences, Inc (NASDAQ: SAVA)

Class Period: February 7, 2024 - November 24, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 10, 2025

The complaint alleges that defendants provided investors with material information concerning Cassava’s leading drug candidate, simufilam. Defendants’ statements included, among other things, clear confidence in simufilam’s ability to treat Alzheimer’s Disease. On November 25, 2024, Cassava released topline results for the first of its two ongoing Phase 3 studies on simufilam, the “ReThink-ALZ” study. The results indicated that simufilam failed to meet each of the pre-specified primary, secondary, and exploratory endpoints; in sum, simufilam failed to outperform the placebo.

Following this news, the price of Cassava’s common stock declined dramatically. From a closing market price of $26.48 per share on November 22, 2024, Cassava’s stock price fell to $4.30 per share on November 25, 2024, a decline of about 83.76% in the span of just a single day.

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Class Period: May 7, 2024 - November 4, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 7, 2025

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Marqeta understated the regulatory challenges affecting its business outlook; (2) as a result, Marqeta would have to cut its guidance for the fourth quarter of 2024; and (3) as a result, defendants public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

