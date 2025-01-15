Magnite Strengthens Partnership with Samsung Ads to Power Programmatic Advertising on Samsung TV Plus in Southeast Asia

SINGAPORE, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magnite (Nasdaq: MGNI), the largest independent sell side advertising company, announced it has strengthened its partnership with Samsung Ads to power programmatic advertising on Samsung TV Plus inventory in Singapore, the Philippines and Thailand for the first time. Advertisers now have programmatic access to premium video inventory on Samsung’s free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) service, Samsung TV Plus, which went live across the Southeast Asia region late last year.

Samsung TV Plus is now available on millions of Samsung Smart TVs across Singapore, the Philippines, and Thailand. The built-in streaming service delivers free, instant access to a wide range of live TV channels spanning entertainment, news, movies and more. Fan-favourites including MythBusters, Survivor, Deal or No Deal and Red Bull TV are just a few of the first channels to arrive on the new platform, with more global and local channels launching in early 2025. Through this new partnership, advertisers will be able to programmatically access Samsung TV Plus’ premium, and growing, in-stream inventory for the first time.

Gavin Buxton, Managing Director, Asia at Magnite, said: “The powerful combination of Smart TV adoption and increased consumption of ad-supported streaming content in Southeast Asia represents a significant market opportunity. Samsung is uniquely positioned to capitalise upon this transformation, and we are excited to expand our relationship with them. We look forward to working with Samsung to drive results as they leverage our leading streaming technology to help streamline programmatic activation of premium inventory on Samsung TV Plus.”

Alex Spurzem, Managing Director, Samsung Ads Southeast Asia and Oceania (SEAO), added: “Launching our FAST service, as well as native and in-stream ads, in just 12 months reflects the huge opportunity we see in the region. Seven in ten TV viewers already watch ad-supported streaming content and our FAST service gives advertisers a new way to reach this audience. As we scale Samsung TV Plus, Magnite will play a pivotal role by making it programmatically available to brands and agencies across multiple Southeast Asia countries.”

About Magnite



We’re Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the world’s largest independent sell-side advertising company. Publishers use our technology to monetize their content across all screens and formats including CTV, online video, display, and audio. The world’s leading agencies and brands trust our platform to access brand-safe, high-quality ad inventory and execute billions of advertising transactions each month. Anchored in bustling New York City, sunny Los Angeles, mile high Denver, historic London, colorful Singapore, and down under in Sydney, Magnite has offices across North America, EMEA, LATAM, and APAC.

About Samsung Ads

Samsung Ads delivers Advanced TV advertising at scale on the world’s smartest connected audience platform. Our smart TV advertising solutions are built on a unique source of TV data from millions of Smart TVs across several countries in Southeast Asia. Samsung Ads provides the holistic view advertisers need, connecting linear, OTT, and gaming to help brands see the total advanced TV picture. Brands turn to our managed service and programmatic offerings to achieve incremental reach, complement linear TV campaigns, manage frequency, find difficult-to-reach audiences and most importantly, measure outcomes. Launched in the US in 2015, Samsung Ads now operates in North and Latin America, Europe, South Korea, ANZ, South East Asia and India. Samsung Ads is a division of Samsung Electronics which is the #1 TV manufacturer globally.

​​About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, home appliances, network systems, and memory, system LSI, foundry and LED solutions, and delivering a seamless connected experience through its SmartThings ecosystem and open collaboration with partners. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at news.samsung.com.

